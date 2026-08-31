New technology connects faster home-furnishing design with OPPOLIA's expanding international dealership and manufacturing network.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - OPPOLIA Home has introduced an AI-powered design platform designed to streamline customer consultations, visualization, quotation, and production for its expanding global network of cabinet dealers. The technology forms part of the company's broader 2026 strategy to connect digital design, intelligent manufacturing, and local dealership operations more closely.





source: pexels



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/312028_e429d1cb14ddf884_001full.jpg

The launch gives designers access to a system capable of generating comprehensive whole-house proposals in approximately 30 minutes. The platform can also produce 3D renderings, walkthrough presentations, and related customer-facing materials while allowing designs to be adjusted during the consultation process.

Once a customer approves a design, project information can move into OPPOLIA's connected manufacturing system, including quotation and order information. By linking the design and production stages, the company aims to reduce manual handoffs commonly associated with customized cabinetry projects.

The design-platform announcement follows another significant technology development from OPPOLIA. In June 2026, the company announced that its latest AI-powered manufacturing facility had entered operation. The facility incorporates automated systems across production processes, including scheduling, panel cutting, finishing, edge banding, drilling, and packaging.

These developments are supporting OPPOLIA's continued international dealership expansion. According to the company, its network now includes more than 2,700 showrooms, while its products and services reach more than 100 export markets.

OPPOLIA's international expansion also includes a cabinet dealership opportunity structured around locally operated showrooms supported by centralized manufacturing, digital design systems, training, and operational resources.

The dealership network is supported by resources covering showroom planning, professional training, installation processes, after-sales procedures, and digital design tools. These functions are designed to create greater consistency between customer consultations, project planning, and production.

The company's recent investment in AI-assisted design also extends the digital capabilities available across its international dealer network. OPPOLIA's product portfolio includes kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, bathroom vanities, interior doors, and whole-house furnishing solutions.

The rollout reflects a broader move toward connecting traditionally separate stages of customized furnishing projects. These stages can include measurement, design revisions, product configuration, quotation, manufacturing, delivery, and installation. Integrating more of these processes into a connected digital workflow can improve coordination between design teams, manufacturing facilities, and local showrooms.

OPPOLIA said digital design and intelligent manufacturing will continue to form part of its international development strategy as the company expands the use of connected technology across its production and dealership operations.

The OPPOLIA dealership program is part of this broader international operating structure, linking the company's manufacturing and digital systems with its network of locally managed showrooms.

About OPPOLIA Home

OPPOLIA Home is a custom home-furnishing brand offering kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, bathroom vanities, interior doors, and whole-house furnishing solutions. The company focuses on combining customized design with modern manufacturing and digital technology.

OPPOLIA reports a global network of more than 2,700 showrooms and operations across more than 100 export markets. Its international business model also includes dealership opportunities supported by design, training, showroom, manufacturing, and marketing resources.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312028