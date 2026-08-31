Organising Committee of the China International Fair for Investment & Trade: 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade to be held in Xiamen, Sept. 8-11; guest countries of honor debut

Organising Committee of the China International Fair for Investment & Trade

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) is scheduled to take place in Xiamen, China, from September 8 to 11, 2026. It will focus on three major themes: "Invest in China", "Chinese Investment", and "International Investment", featuring a series of investment-themed events and project roadshows, release multiple public goods and professional investment reports, and comprehensively promote China's opening-up policies, the strengths of its super-sized market, and opportunities in industrial innovation and development to global investors.

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This year's edition introduces a "dual guest countries of honor" mechanism for the first time, with Finland and Saudi Arabia jointly assuming the role. Delegations from 123 countries and regions have registered to participate, while 60 countries and regions will set up exhibition areas. The fair will host a series of dedicated economic and trade events, including the China-US sub-national economic and trade cooperation activities, a session marking the fifth anniversary of the China-Europe Business Council (CEBC), bilateral investment dialogues between China and the United Kingdom, Sweden, Bulgaria, Indonesia and other countries, as well as the China-EU Cross-Border ESG Dialogue and the China-Germany Sub-National Investment Cooperation Session. In addition, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will host the "Future Investment Conference" in parallel, while multiple UN agencies and international organizations, including the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the New Development Bank (NDB), will also organize a series of thematic side events.

With a focus on two-way investment, this CIFIT will host the Multinational Corporation Roundtable, the Global Investment Trends Release, and the Supply Chain International Cooperation Matchmaking Event, creating a two-way matchmaking platform for both inbound and outbound investment. The Financial Zone has doubled in scale, with over 140 leading financial institutions participating. The Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) Co., Ltd. will launch a dedicated zone, rallying more than 70 domestic and foreign banks to deliver cross-border financial services.

Digitalization and smart technologies will cover the entire event process. A batch of artificial intelligence and green, low-carbon enterprises will bring in their cutting-edge technologies, while exhibition zones of various provinces and municipalities will present their achievements via digital means. "Cloud CIFIT" has been upgraded in an all-around way, allowing participants to access event schedule project matchmaking, and exhibition hall navigation via mobile devices.

Making its debut at the Xiamen International Expo Center, this CIFIT will expand its total exhibition area from 120,000 square meters to 200,000 square meters. Highlighting open cooperation and industrial innovation, the fair will serve as a more efficient and professional matchmaking platform for global investors worldwide.

Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558.