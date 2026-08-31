Bellman Group AB: Bellman Group completes the acquisition of Ekmans Hedesunda AB

Bellman Group has completed the acquisition of Ekmans Hedesunda AB following receipt of the required regulatory approvals. The acquisition, which was announced on 2 July 2026, is completed on 31 August 2026. Ekmans Hedesunda AB will thereby become part of Bellman Group's Business Area North.

Ekmans Hedesunda AB was founded in 1947 and is a full-service company within haulage, machinery and workshop services, with a strong regional market position in Gävleborg. The company's offering includes transport solutions and machinery services for construction and infrastructure projects, as well as workshop services within maintenance, repairs, installation and bodywork for heavy vehicles. Operations are conducted from facilities in Gävle and Hedesunda.

For the financial year 2024/2025, Ekmans Hedesunda AB reported net sales of approximately SEK 239 million. In recent years, the company has demonstrated strong growth and solid profitability, supported by long-standing customer relationships and a well-established position in the regional market.

"We are very pleased to now complete the acquisition and welcome Ekmans to Bellman Group. The company has built a strong position in the region and brings expertise, capacity and a service offering that complements our existing operations well. Together, we will be even better positioned to develop our offering in central Sweden and create new business opportunities across the Group," says Magnus Persson, CEO of Bellman Group.

"It feels very good to have the transaction completed. For us, this means that we can continue to develop the business with the same focus on customers, accessibility and quality as before, while gaining access to the expertise and resources available within Bellman Group. We look forward to finding new ways to collaborate and grow together," says Christian Ekman, co-owner of Ekmans Hedesunda AB.

"Over many years, we have built a strong workshop business with extensive expertise and close customer relationships. As part of Bellman Group, we see good opportunities to further develop this part of the business while also contributing our experience and specialist expertise to the other companies within the Group," says Jan Ekman, co-owner of Ekmans Hedesunda AB.

The acquisition of Ekmans Hedesunda AB is Bellman Group's 16th acquisition since the Group was founded and its third acquisition in 2026. The acquisition forms part of the Group's continued strategy to combine organic growth with a proactive and selective acquisition agenda.

Contacts

Magnus Persson

CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 70 583 52 30

E-post: magnus.persson@bellmangroup.se

Fredrik Breitung

CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 70 340 76 79

E-post: fredrik.breitung@bellmangroup.se

About Us

Bellman Group is a civil engineering group that operates in rock blasting, excavation, haulage, and mass handling in Sweden. In 2025, net sales for the Group were SEK 4.0 billion. Bellman Group, with registered offices in Solna, Sweden, has approximately 800 employees and approximately 1.600 subcontractors. The parent company's corporate bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Bellman Group is a group of strong growth with an explicit acquisition strategy. www.bellmangroup.se

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Ekmans Hedesunda Ab