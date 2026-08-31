Acquisition of an existing cold storage facility in Pluit and greenfield development in Narogong expected to deliver approximately 35,000 sqm of capacity across Greater Jakarta.

Peregrine Cold Logistics ("Peregrine" or "PCL"), Asia's unified cold storage and logistics platform, today announced its entry into Indonesia through a joint venture with Sinar Primera, one of the leading Indonesia developers of new economy real estate, to buy and build tier-one cold storage assets across Indonesia. The partnership combines the acquisition of an existing Sinar Primera-owned facility in Pluit with a new greenfield development in Narogong.

This partnership with Sinar Primera is the next step in Peregrine's expansion, adding to its existing cold chain platform in the Philippines and Peregrine's integrated network connecting high-growth markets across ASEAN and the GCC. Peregrine's entrance into Southeast Asia's largest economy reflects the accelerating demand for modern, temperature-controlled infrastructure across Indonesia, where rising income, urbanization and increasingly sophisticated food and retail sectors are driving the need for tier-one cold storage capacity built to global standards. Indonesia is set to play a pivotal role in Peregrine's regional network, connecting food producers, importers and exporters, FMCG companies and QSR chains across the archipelago's supply chains.

Sinar Primera's existing facility in Pluit is strategically located and serves customers across northern and western Jakarta, while the new Narogong facility, with semi-automated freezer and chiller capacity meeting global standards, anchors a hub-and-spoke model. Together, they deliver the quality, systems, and processes that global brands and Indonesia's leading local food companies require to meet growing food safety and security needs. By leveraging Sinar Primera's deep local market development knowledge, land access, on-the-ground execution capabilities, and Peregrine's global cold chain network, commitment quality and operational excellence, the joint venture will scale quickly and credibly.

Jeff Hogarth, Co-Founder and CEO of Peregrine Cold Logistics, said: "Our entry into Indonesia is a significant milestone in Peregrine's strategy to build an integrated international cold chain platform. Through our partnership with Sinar Primera, we are combining strong local market knowledge and established infrastructure with Peregrine's international operating experience and customer relationships. Our objective is not simply to build capacity in Indonesia, but to connect the market into our broader ASEAN and GCC network, creating a more integrated logistics solution for customers and a platform for long-term growth across the region."

Hong Kah Jin, Head of Sinar Primera Group, said "We are pleased to cooperate with Peregrine, forging their proven cold chain expertise and international client base with our strong local market execution and ability to deliver quality infrastructure. Together, we intend to meet the growing demand for temperature-controlled infrastructure in Indonesia, in line with the government's policy to strengthen the country's food security. We strive to provide best-in-class services to our customers and set new standards for sustainable food safety, security, and quality in Indonesia."

About Peregrine Cold Logistics

Peregrine Cold Logistics is a cold chain platform, backed by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, focused on developing and operating modern temperature-controlled logistics infrastructure across Asia Pacific and the GCC. Headquartered in Singapore, Peregrine provides integrated cold storage, refrigerated transport, and value-added services that support food security, supply-chain transparency, and regional growth. For more information, please visit www.peregrinecold.com.

About Sinar Primera

Sinar Primera Group is a property company that focuses on driving the new economy real estate industry forward by developing innovative and sustainable assets in this new economic era. We bring technical rigor and deep sector expertise, delivering future-ready assets shaped by a long-term demand. Sinar Primera Group's primary portfolio includes industrial parks focusing on digital infrastructure, logistics solutions, and cutting-edge data center. For more information about Sinar Primera, please visit their website at https://sinarprimera.com/.

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Peregrine Cold Logistics

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