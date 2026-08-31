KuCoin Launches KuLeague With 400,000 USDT Reward Pool and Dynamic Team Rematching

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global crypto platform built on trust, today launched KuLeague, its new flagship futures trading competition series. The inaugural season is now live with KuCoin Futures' reward pool of 400,000 USDT, a new Dynamic Team Matching mechanism designed to keep more participants competitive, and a 35% direct referral commission integrated into the team experience.

At the core of KuLeague is an adaptive team structure for a smooth trading competition experience. Eligible participants form squads of five or more and compete based on their combined eligible futures trading volume for a share of the 100,000 USDT team prize pool. Through Dynamic Team Matching*, participants whose teams do not meet the minimum member threshold may be reassigned on September 14, 2026, to teams that satisfy the relevant requirements. This allows eligible participants to continue competing for team rewards as part of their new team.

Beyond the team competition, KuLeague now provides multiple ways for eligible participants to compete for rewards*, including:

240,000 USDT allocated to daily draw rewards

50,000 USDT allocated to solo P&L race

35% direct referral commission on qualifying referral activity

on qualifying referral activity Multi-tier rewards supporting broader participation

This multi-path structure accommodates different experience levels and trading styles. Integrating referral incentives directly into the competition also connects team collaboration with community growth.

Together, these refinements create a more inclusive and resilient format - one that limits the impact of inactive squads, recognizes different forms of participation and keeps more traders in contention. Fall Season 2026 marks the beginning of a recurring KuLeague series that will evolve across future seasonal cycles.

The campaign runs from August 31 to September 21, 2026. Visit the KuLeague campaign page for full details*.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

*Terms and Conditions apply. Participation, certain products, services, campaign features and rewards may not be available in all jurisdictions.

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

Futures trading involves substantial risk and may result in significant financial losses. Read our Risk Disclosure.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-launches-kuleague-with-400-000-usdt-reward-pool-and-dynamic-team-rematching-302861629.html