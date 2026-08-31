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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 12:06 Uhr
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KuCoin Launches KuLeague With 400,000 USDT Reward Pool and Dynamic Team Rematching

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global crypto platform built on trust, today launched KuLeague, its new flagship futures trading competition series. The inaugural season is now live with KuCoin Futures' reward pool of 400,000 USDT, a new Dynamic Team Matching mechanism designed to keep more participants competitive, and a 35% direct referral commission integrated into the team experience.

At the core of KuLeague is an adaptive team structure for a smooth trading competition experience. Eligible participants form squads of five or more and compete based on their combined eligible futures trading volume for a share of the 100,000 USDT team prize pool. Through Dynamic Team Matching*, participants whose teams do not meet the minimum member threshold may be reassigned on September 14, 2026, to teams that satisfy the relevant requirements. This allows eligible participants to continue competing for team rewards as part of their new team.

Beyond the team competition, KuLeague now provides multiple ways for eligible participants to compete for rewards*, including:

  • 240,000 USDT allocated to daily draw rewards
  • 50,000 USDT allocated to solo P&L race
  • 35% direct referral commission on qualifying referral activity
  • Multi-tier rewards supporting broader participation

This multi-path structure accommodates different experience levels and trading styles. Integrating referral incentives directly into the competition also connects team collaboration with community growth.

Together, these refinements create a more inclusive and resilient format - one that limits the impact of inactive squads, recognizes different forms of participation and keeps more traders in contention. Fall Season 2026 marks the beginning of a recurring KuLeague series that will evolve across future seasonal cycles.

The campaign runs from August 31 to September 21, 2026. Visit the KuLeague campaign page for full details*.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

*Terms and Conditions apply. Participation, certain products, services, campaign features and rewards may not be available in all jurisdictions.
The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.
Futures trading involves substantial risk and may result in significant financial losses. Read our Risk Disclosure.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-launches-kuleague-with-400-000-usdt-reward-pool-and-dynamic-team-rematching-302861629.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.