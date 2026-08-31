Data Dynamics Software Solutions: Data Dynamics Launches Enterprise 2.0.5 at LEAP 2026, Bringing Governed AI to the Data Layer

With 60% of AI projects stalled due to data curation and AI readiness, Enterprise 2.0.5 puts governance where it's actually enforceable, at the data itself.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics, a global leader in data management, announced Enterprise 2.0.5's general availability at LEAP 2026. The release closes a gap entities hit while scaling AI: models pointed at unmapped data, agents granted standing access to content, and compliance teams proving control 'after the fact'.

As of 2026, 114 countries have enacted national data protection and privacy laws, touching 3 in every 4 citizens globally. An example of this is Saudi Arabia's PDPL, enforced by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), carries 48 enforcement decisions. SDAIA also sets the Kingdom's AI strategy, so data and AI governance sit under one regulator, and the cost of inaction is rising on both fronts.

Enterprise 2.0.5 answers both problems at the data layer. Its 'Bring Your Own Model' (BYOM) architecture lets organizations run any model inside their own trust boundary. Content-aware, time-bound entitlements bring models, agents and people under one framework, with grants that expire by design. An on-demand compliance audit produces attestable evidence in minutes; lifecycle tools retire redundant data before it reaches a GPU cluster, creating a compute-efficiency win.

"AI programs don't stall because the models aren't good enough. They stall because no one can say what the data is, who should be allowed to touch it, or whether using it is compliant," said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics. "Understand your data and prove it's governed, and AI stops being a risk conversation and becomes a speed advantage. That is what Enterprise 2.0.5 provides!"

Enterprise 2.0.5 is generally available across cloud, on-premises, sovereign and air-gapped deployments.

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics helps the world's largest enterprises make their data safe to use with AI. The company is built on a single premise: data that cannot be found, classified, or governed cannot be secured and trusted by AI. Its Software discovers and classifies data natively across languages, brings people, models and agents under a single content-aware access framework, curates AI-ready datasets with sensitive content protected, and quantifies data risk across every deployment. Ownership, accountability and residency never leave the organization that holds the data. Sovereignty by design.

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