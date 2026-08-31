China's leading solar manufacturers remained under heavy financial pressure in the first half of 2026, as persistent oversupply and weak prices continued to weigh on the polysilicon, wafer and module segments. Results from Longi, TCL Zhonghuan, GCL Technology, Daqo New Energy and Xinte Energy indicate that profitability has yet to recover materially across much of the upstream and integrated solar supply chain. Operating trends are beginning to diverge, however, with some companies reporting narrower losses, stronger cash flow, or growth in overseas and non-PV businesses. Longi reported first-half ...

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