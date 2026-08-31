TCL Powers the Tides of Annihilation Experience at Gamescom 2026 with Advanced Display Technology

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, announced its role as the 2026 European Monitor & TV Partner of Tides of Annihilation, the upcoming fantasy action-adventure game from Eclipse Glow Games.

At gamescom 2026, TCL powers the game's public demo area in Hall 6, Booth B-050, where players can experience its dynamic lighting, cinematic environments and fast-paced combat across TCL 32X3A OLED+ Monitors and 75-inch TCL C8L SQD-Mini LED TVs.

Developed by Eclipse Glow Games, Tides of Annihilation is a single-player adventure inspired by Arthurian legend. Set in a modern London invaded by another realm, the game follows survivor Gwendolyn through fantasy landscapes.

Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Europe, said: "Today's gamers expect zero lag, flawless fluidity, and vivid visual fidelity that fully immerses them in new worlds. Display technology has to keep up. Through our collaboration with Tides of Annihilation, we're showing how TCL's advanced TV and monitor line-up meets extreme demands and elevates the gameplay experience for audiences across Europe."

Bringing A Visually Ambitious World to Life

High-contrast environments and dynamic lighting require displays capable of preserving detail across highlights and shadows. Fast combat and rapid camera movement also benefit from high refresh rates, fast response times and VRR support.

Through OLED+, SQD-Mini LED and high-refresh-rate technologies, TCL will demonstrate how display performance can support both cinematic presentation and responsive gameplay.

The All-Round Master: TCL 32X3A OLED+ Monitor

At the centre of the demo area is the TCL 32X3A, TCL's first flagship OLED+ monitor and winner of the 2026 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award.

Designed to make gameplay feel smoother, sharper and more responsive, the TCL 32X3A lets players switch between ultra-detailed visuals and high-speed performance depending on how they play. Its 480Hz dual-mode ultra-high refresh rates (UHD 240Hz / FHD 480Hz) with a 0.03ms GtG response time enable seamless switching between high resolution and high refresh performance.

OLED+ technology enhances depth and contrast so dark scenes feel richer and bright effects stand out without losing detail. Fine textures and edges remain crisp, even during intense combat or rapid movement, while the display is designed to stay clear in changing lighting conditions.

A near-borderless design helps draw players deeper into the game world, reducing distractions at the edges of the screen. Built-in audio by Bang & Olufsen delivers clear sound to hear key in-game moments without external speakers.

Large-screen immersion with the TCL C8L SQD-Mini LED TV

The TCL C8L SQD-Mini LED TVs bring Tides of Annihilation to life on a bigger scale, showcasing what next-generation Mini LED technology can deliver in gaming.

With up to HDR 5,500 nits peak brightness and 2,584 precise dimming zones, the C8L keeps every scene clear and balanced. A native 144Hz refresh rate with VRR support helps gameplay feel smooth and responsive, even during fast combat and quick camera shifts. Meanwhile, Audio by Bang & Olufsen with Dolby Atmos adds immersive sound that pulls players deeper into the action.

Bringing Display Innovation to the Future of Gaming

The partnership with Tides of Annihilation underscores TCL's commitment to the gaming ecosystem, aligning cutting-edge technology with the evolving expectations of players, creators and audiences across Europe.

From gaming to everyday entertainment, TCL will continue to advance its display technology and product portfolio, bringing audiences more immersive viewing experiences.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile devices, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About TIDES OF ANNIHILATION

London lies in ruin, torn apart by a cataclysmic "Outworld Invasion." Fuelled by fierce personal vengeance and a desperate mission to save her sister, Gwendolyn embarks on a high-stakes journey across two worlds: the devastated, fog-shrouded modern metropolis and the mythical realm of Avalon. Her quest through iconic landmarks, now twisted, is to unravel the mystery behind her newfound powers and ultimately determine the fate of reality itself.

About ECLIPSE GLOW GAMES

Eclipse Glow Games, a developer and publisher of PC and next generation console titles for a global audience, is located in Chengdu, Sichuan. The studio is currently developing Tides of Annihilation, an action-adventure title for PC and console based on Arthurian mythology. The Eclipse Glow team is composed of over 150 developers with previous experience creating games for storied franchises, including Yakuza, For Honor, Assassin's Creed, Persona, and Prince of Persia.

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