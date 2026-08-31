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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 12:36 Uhr
119 Leser
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Meitav Investment House Announces Immediate Report Concerning Selected Business Data for July 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, August 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) a nnounced today that f urther to the Company's immediate report dated March 2, 2026 (Reference No. 2026-01-019142) regarding the adoption of an ongoing monthly reporting mechanism for selected business data, material to its operations, with the objective of enhancing transparency of business operations and improving the information available to the investors, the Company is pleased to publish the data for July 2026.

It is emphasized that the publication of these data supplements, and does not constitute a substitute, for investor presentations, immediate reports, or the periodic and quarterly reports that the Company issues in accordance with applicable law, and that the Company's periodic and quarterly reports include disclosure regarding this data.

Below are the selected business data1 as of July 31, 2026:

Assets Under Management (AUM):

  • Meitav Provident & Pension Funds: NIS 244.4 billion
  • Meitav Mutual Funds: NIS 120.2 billion
  • Meitav Portfolio Management: NIS 101.3 billion2
  • Alternative Investments: NIS 1.6 billion

Total AUM: NIS 467.5 billion (approximately $153 billion)3, an increase of approximately 14.3% compared to total AUM as of December 31, 2025.

  • Credit portfolio in the non-bank credit segment: NIS 4.08 billion (approximately $ 1.33 billion)3
  • Number of clients at Meitav Trade (retail brokerage): 132 thousand clients

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 4 6 7.5 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of July 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

1 The selected business data are presented based on information currently available to the Company and are unaudited and unreviewed.
2 Including approximately NIS 7.8 billion in portfolios invested in mutual funds managed by Meitav Mutual Funds
3 Convenience translation only, at the Bank of Israel representative rate on July 31, 2026, of NIS 3.057 = $ 1

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927271/5986312/Meitav_Investment_House_Logo.jpg

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE Meitav Investment House

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.