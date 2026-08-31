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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 12:58 Uhr
115 Leser
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Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU) Announces Delay in Annual Report Publication

Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU), the sole holder of the iconic artwork "Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963" by Francis Bacon, and a company listed on the ARTEX Global Market ("ARTEX GM"), announces a delay in the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025 ("Financial Statements").

In accordance with the Admission and Operating Rules of ARTEX GM, the Company is required to publish its audited results no later than six months from its financial year end. After consulting with its auditors, Group Audit Luxembourg, the Company has been made aware that the audit process is near completion, however, requires additional time to complete. The audit is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks and shall be published as soon as possible.

Notwithstanding the delay, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are developments that requirement announcement in accordance with its obligations under the rules of ARTEX GM.

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the "Securitisation Law"). It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risks within the meaning of article 53 of the Securitisation Law, financed inter alia by the class B shares issued by Art Share 002. The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

For further details relating to the contents of this announcement, please contact:

Investor Relations - Investor-relations@artshare002.com

Press contacts

Amit Sharma - Amit.sharma@artexgm.com

Notes:

This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of ART SHARE 002 is Edouard de Burlet, Director.

Legal Entity Identifier: 254900OEKYEX6EFPVO79.

Disclaimer:

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Art Share 002 ("Forward-looking Statements"). These Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.