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WKN: 913612 | ISIN: CA2499061083 | Ticker-Symbol: DC2
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 10:20
71,00 Euro
+0,50 % +0,35
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,1071,0013:21
70,1071,0010:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 12:58 Uhr
130 Leser
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The Descartes Systems Group Inc: K&R International Services Uses Descartes to Help Automate High-Volume EU Ecommerce Import Filings

ATLANTA and LONDON, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Michigan-based K&R International Services (K&R) is using Descartes' global security filing solution to automate European Union Import Control System 2 (ICS2) security filings for charter cargo carriers carrying large volumes of individual ecommerce shipments. With the Descartes solution, K&R can standardize high-volume ecommerce air shipment data and automate hundreds of thousands of regulatory submissions per month, helping the company manage tight air cargo security processing windows and maintain responsive customer service as volumes grow.

"A single charter flight can include tens of thousands of individual ecommerce parcels, each with shipment data that must be processed within tight regulatory and operational windows," said Kelly McFall, President at K&R. "At this scale, one-at-a-time security filings aren't feasible. Descartes helps us automate and standardize this work, giving our team the capacity to support high volume ecommerce while maintaining the accuracy and responsiveness our carrier customers require."

Leveraging the Descartes Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN), Descartes' global security filing solution helps organizations standardize shipment data capture, electronically transmit security filings to customs authorities, and manage customs responses and exceptions. These capabilities help companies improve filing accuracy and maintain efficient cross-border customs processing across compressed entry timelines and high shipment volumes. Descartes supports cargo security filing requirements in the U.S. and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America and the Caribbean; and in the Asia-Pacific region.

"High-volume ecommerce air cargo creates a demanding security filing environment, especially when charter flights consolidate large numbers of individual parcels," said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. "K&R's use of our Global Security Filing solution demonstrates how automation and connectivity can help a specialized air cargo service provider process substantial volumes efficiently and support compliant cargo movement into the EU and around the world."

Learn more about Descartes' global security filing solutions and explore additional air cargo industry resources.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Global Media Contact
Cara Strohack
Tel: 226-750-8050
cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' customs and regulatory compliance solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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