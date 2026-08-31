Transformer Monitoring Market worth $4.98 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Transformer Monitoring Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.11 billion in 2026 to USD 4.98 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

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The global market is experiencing continued growth as power companies, industrial facilities, and other power users are concentrating more on the reliability of transformers, the health of assets, and the stability of power supply. Transformer monitoring systems are increasingly used to assess operating parameters, detect developing faults, and improve the operation of transformer-related technologies. The need to manage older transformers, enhance asset efficiency, and boost the reliability of power systems has driven the adoption of this technology across transmission, distribution, generation, and industrial processes. Additionally, the rise of alternative energy sources and the growing variability in electricity consumption have created a demand for greater visibility into transformer operating conditions.

The market is also influenced by advancements in online monitoring, IoT-connected sensors, dissolved gas analysis, partial discharge detection, data analytics, and cloud and edge technologies. These monitoring systems integrate various transformer parameters, including temperature, loading, oil quality, dissolved gases, moisture, bushings, and partial discharge, to effectively evaluate transformer conditions. Continuous monitoring enables remote diagnostics, automatic alerts, fleet-level analysis, and condition-based maintenance. Furthermore, integration with digital asset management systems enhances the accessibility and usability of transformer data. Recent developments in sensor connectivity and analytics are also helping to upgrade older transformer fleets through retrofits and newly installed monitoring systems.

Transformer Monitoring Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 2.84 billion

USD 2.84 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.98 billion

USD 4.98 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.9%

Transformer Monitoring Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the Asia Pacific Transformer Monitoring Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% between 2026 and 2031.

By component, the software segment is likely to exhibit a growth rate of 10.8% during the forecast period.

By type, the oil-immersed segment is anticipated to register a 10.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

By application, the power transformers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By service, the dissolved gas analysis segment is likely to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period

By voltage rating, the above 230 kV segment is projected to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period.

By installation, the new segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the power utilities segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate from 2026 to 2031.

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Oil-immersed segment to record the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031.

Based on type, the oil-immersed segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the Transformer Monitoring Market during the forecast period. The use of oil-immersed transformers is expected to increase in transmission and distribution networks in industries as well as substation facilities, especially in high-capacity and high-voltage applications. Transformers utilize insulating oil for cooling purposes and dielectric insulation. This makes it necessary to monitor the state of the oil, the dissolved gas, and the temperature, among other operating parameters. With the expansion of the electricity supply networks and the increasing application of oil-immersed transformers in high voltage systems, their efficacy depends on maintaining effective monitoring.

Hardware segment to capture the largest share of the Transformer Monitoring Market in 2026.

Based on component, the hardware component segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, driven by rising investments in grid modernization, transformer asset health, and real-time condition monitoring. Utilities are increasingly deploying sensors, monitoring devices, communication gateways, and data acquisition systems to capture critical parameters such as dissolved gases, temperature, moisture, vibration, bushing condition, and partial discharge. Aging transformer fleets and growing emphasis on predictive maintenance and asset life extension are further accelerating hardware adoption. In addition, the integration of IoT-enabled monitoring infrastructure with digital substations is increasing demand for connected field devices. Expanding renewable energy integration and grid complexity are also strengthening the need for continuous, high-accuracy transformer monitoring hardware.

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Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing in the Transformer Monitoring Market from 2026 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, industrial growth, escalating demand for electricity, and development of new transmission and distribution infrastructure. In addition, the growth of renewable energy capacity is increasing the importance of reliable transformers, especially in the changing power grid environment due to variable generation of electricity. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and countries in Southeast Asia are also investing in grid modernization and digitalization, which promotes the use of modern methods of monitoring, sensors, diagnostic techniques, and asset management systems.

Top Companies in Transformer Monitoring Industry:

The Transformer Monitoring Industry include GE Vernova (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Vaisala (Finland), Eaton (Ireland), Mistras Group (US), Vaisala (Finland), Reinhausen GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), Qualitrol Company LLC. (US), and Doble Engineering Company (US). These companies are strengthening their market positions through transformer monitoring portfolio expansion, energy-efficiency improvements, product innovations, geographic expansions, strategic acquisitions, and investments in power utilities, industrial, commercial/ residential, and data center applications.

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Related Reports:

Transformer Market

Instrument Transformers Market

Electrical Bushings Market

Smart Transformers Market

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