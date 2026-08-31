India installed 6.6 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the first half of calendar year 2026, up 136% compared to the 2.8 GW installed in H1 2025, according to Mercom India's newly released Q2 and 1H 2026 India Rooftop Solar Market Report. The figure includes 3.8 GW of rooftop solar capacity added in the second quarter, up 41% from the 2.7 GW installed in Q1 2026. Q2 installations also increased 136% year on year from 1.6 GW in Q2 2025. Rooftop solar accounted for 33% of India's total solar installations during the quarter. According to Mercom, rooftop solar installations were primarily driven by ...

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