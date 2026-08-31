Pacific Defense, together with its affiliate Perceptronics Solutions, announced the award of a new SBIR Phase III contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) for continued advancement of SOSA-aligned Electronic Warfare (EW) mission systems.

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U.S. Air Force Awards Contract to Perceptronics and Pacific Defense for AI/ML-Enabled Airborne RF Situational Awareness

This contract represents an important step in maturing and operationalizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for warfighters operating in contested and congested electromagnetic spectrum environments. Integrating this AI/ML capability with Pacific Defense's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned EW product line enables rapid, adaptive responses to emerging threats moving decision timelines from human speed to machine speed.

The contract builds upon earlier SOSA AI/ML EW demonstration programs and will further mature advanced emitter-tracking algorithms, integrate electronic attack techniques, and validate operational performance through airborne demonstration on representative USAF platforms all within a fully Open Mission Systems (OMS) compliant SOSA architecture.

"This program accelerates how advanced AI can be brought directly into the hands of operational units," said Elan Freedy, General Manager of Perceptronics Solutions. "By combining modern AI techniques with open-architecture EW systems, we're helping operators maintain decision superiority in environments where milliseconds matter."

"The Air Force is advancing open architecture systems to detect and identify electromagnetic emissions from the air, enabling real-time understanding of the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) in contested environments," said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW, SIGINT and Autonomy at Pacific Defense. "Modern AI/ML algorithms overcome the limitations of legacy systems to counter modern threats."

The awarded contract includes a 12-month period of performance, with primary work performed at Pacific Defense and Perceptronics facilities in Nashua, NH, El Segundo, CA, and Fairfax, VA.

About Perceptronics

Perceptronics Solutions develops AI and machine learning technologies that help people make better decisions under uncertainty and stress. Our scientists, engineers, and human-computer interaction experts combine advanced algorithms with user-centered design to solve the hardest problems facing the U.S. Department of Defense, security agencies, local governments, and enterprises. See more information at percsolutions.com and LinkedIn.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is a leading provider of innovative solutions in C5ISR, Electronic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Communications for mission-critical environments. Focused on leveraging Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards, Pacific Defense delivers cutting-edge technology that enables faster adaptation to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Pacific Defense plays a key role in shaping the future of defense technologies. For more information, visit pacificdefense.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Kent Mader info@pacific-defense.com