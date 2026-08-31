PyroGenesis Inc.: PyroGenesis Announces Second Titanium Powder Contract with Metal Additive OEM Client

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis" or the "Company") (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, today announces a second contract for US$73,700 (CA$102,132) with a U.S.-based original equipment manufacturer (the "Client") serving the additive manufacturing industry. PyroGenesis will provide coarse cut titanium powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGen plasma atomization process. The Company announced an initial order with this Client last week [press release dated Aug. 24, 2026]. The Client's name and material volume will remain confidential for competitive reasons. The powder for this order has been produced and is expected to be shipped over the coming days.

As previously announced, the Client is a US-based technology provider to the additive manufacturing industry. Today's contract marks the second commercial order with this Client. As with the previous order, the order announced today is for Ti64 "coarse" cut titanium metal powder with a particle size of 45-150µm [microns] for use in directed energy deposition (DED), a technology widely used in the aerospace and defense industries to print or repair structural metal parts and components. Laser-based DED can be used to build large-scale aerospace components that span up to five meters, among the largest items printable in metal 3D format.

"Although we had anticipated additional orders with this client in the course of the year, we did not anticipate the speed with which this second order was placed. I believe this is particularly noteworthy as it indicates a growing demand for titanium powder at the quality and price level produced by PyroGenesis, while also reflecting the strength of our customer response and support," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "Developing repeat customers is a key part of the six-point plan which we announced in our April 29, 2026, press release, to position the Additive Manufacturing Division for the next level of growth anticipated to be several times larger than that which is currently in place. Combined with last week's announcement [dated Aug. 26, 2026] of a second titanium powder order with a major DOD and NASA-supported U.S. applied research facility client, today's announcement of a separate such order from a serious client moves us closer to reaching the critical mass required to execute on our strategic goal."

PyroGenesis' Technology Development for Additive Manufacturing

PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term "plasma atomization" in its original patent. Plasma atomization is often considered the gold standard process for the production of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

After years of R&D, PyroGenesis redesigned its plasma atomization technology and launched NexGen to re-enter the powder production market by targeting higher quality and yields, at lower operating costs. The Company has since taken a deliberate approach to commercialization, progressing from gram-scale customer samples to 100-kg orders, and its first tonne-scale order in May 2023.

PyroGenesis produces titanium powders in particle size distribution ranges across three "cuts":

Fine Cut, in particle sizes between 15-63 µm for use in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF).

Coarse Cut, in particle sizes between 45-106 µm for use in electron beam melting (EBM) and 45-150 µm in directed energy deposition (DED).

Off-Cuts, in particle sizes not currently used by the existing range of commercial printers, but which offers a high-quality feedstock for use in the production of high-quality metal alloys.





Image: PyroGenesis' titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen plasma atomization system.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

The global 3D printing market specific to titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032. 1

Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 2 and the U.S. 3

and the U.S. Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com



1 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/

2 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html

3 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-16311.pdf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c8a5381-e76f-4389-9929-151beb1f2f45