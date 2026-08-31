Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Receives $35 Million National Security Related Military-Grade Hardware Production Program Award

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, today announced that it recently received an approximate $35 million National Security-related military-grade hardware production program award. It is expected that the hardware and related systems being produced and supported under this recent award will be in direct support of the warfighter in the field.

Kratos is an industry leader in the engineering, design, development and production of military grade hardware and systems in support of the United States and its Allies' mission critical national security priorities. Kratos is currently in large-scale production in support of multiple national security related systems and programs of record, including in the areas of hypersonics, counter-unmanned aerial systems, air defense, missiles, radars, and high-powered directed energy and other initiatives.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR, said, "Kratos is a recognized industry leader in the engineering and large-scale production of military grade hardware in support of certain of the United States' and its allies' most important National Security programs and initiatives. If a customer wants its product or system engineered correctly up front, for successful, on-schedule, on-budget production, we believe that we are the preferred, go to partner."

Eric DeMarco, Kratos' President and CEO, said, "Kratos' C5ISR Business is a crown jewel of Kratos and a national asset for our country. Kratos has the workforce, infrastructure, technical capability and past performance qualifications to successfully complete the mission and engineer and build mil-spec hardware and weapon systems correctly the first time for our partners and customers."

Work under this program award will be performed at a secure Kratos facility. Due to customer, National Security related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this contract award.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and global markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding-edge approaches, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems; advanced vehicles and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter-UAS, directed energy, communication, and other systems; and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Investor Relations:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com