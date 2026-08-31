VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Holdings Provides Update on Pending Acquisition of Majority Interest in C.M. Composite Materials Ltd.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), an AI-driven technology company focused on artificial intelligence and advanced defense manufacturing, today provided a strategic update on its previously announced proposed acquisition of a 51% equity interest in C.M. Composite Materials Ltd. ("CM Israel"), an Israeli aerospace-certified manufacturer of structural composite components for advanced defense platforms. The proposed transaction was previously described in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February, 2026 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026.

The proposed transaction has not closed. Completion remains subject to conditions precedent that have not been satisfied as of the date of this release, including the execution and effectiveness of definitive joint venture agreements with Belrise Industries Limited. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms described in this release, on the anticipated timetable, or at all. Investors should read this release together with the risk factors and other disclosures in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Industry Backdrop

The global defense industry is undergoing a significant transformation. The proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced missile systems, and next-generation aircraft has created demand for aerospace-grade structural composites - lightweight, high-strength components essential to every modern defense platform, produced by only a handful of certified manufacturers worldwide.

The Asset: Certified, Operational, Revenue-Generating

CM Israel holds certifications for its composite manufacturing processes - which are credential requiring years of regulatory qualification, capital investment and continuous quality audits. It cannot be replicated overnight. The Company's diligence with respect to CM is ongoing and has not been completed.

CM Israel produces structural composite components deployed in advanced defense systems today. Like many similar startups, CM Israel has experienced growing pains as we have disclosed in our filings with the SEC. However, despite these growing pains, it has an established revenue track record - this is not a pre-revenue startup.

Vertical Integration: Securing VisionWave's Supply Chain

As VisionWave develops its unmanned systems programs, management believes that structural composites are among the more constrained inputs in its anticipated supply chain. If the proposed transaction is completed, the Company believes that acquiring a 51% equity interest in CM could over time reduce the Company's reliance on third-party suppliers of such components. The Company's ability to realize any such benefit is subject to completion of the proposed transaction, to the Company's ability to integrate and fund CM's operations, and to a number of other risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that any anticipated benefit will be realized.

"Secure access to qualified structural composites is an important consideration for developers of unmanned systems," said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "We believe CM's certifications and manufacturing capabilities are a good strategic fit for our programs. We are working to satisfy the remaining conditions to closing, and we will report further developments as and when they occur."

India: Emerging Market Scale

On February 26, 2026, the Company entered into a First Amendment to the Share Purchase Agreement providing that the Company's obligation to consummate the purchase is expressly conditioned upon CM and FBM Composite Materials Ltd. having executed and delivered definitive joint venture agreements with Belrise Industries Limited or its affiliate (the "Belrise JV Agreements"), substantially on the terms contemplated by a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding dated March 3, 2026, and upon those agreements being in full force and effect. As of the date of this release - the Belrise JV Agreements have / have not been executed and delivered. The Memorandum of Understanding is not a definitive agreement and does not obligate any party to complete a joint venture. If the Belrise condition is not satisfied or waived by the Company, the Company is entitled to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement without liability, and the proposed acquisition would not be completed.

Transaction Details

• Agreement signed: February 20, 2026 (Investment and Share Purchase Agreement), as amended by a First Amendment dated February 26, 2026; related Loan Agreement dated February 20, 2026; Side Letter dated March 11, 2026

• Stake: 10.2 ordinary shares of CM, representing 51% of CM's issued and outstanding ordinary shares

• Purchase price: 250,000 shares of VisionWave common stock, valued at $2,500,000 based on the parties' agreement, to be deposited with an approved Israeli trustee and held to secure CM's obligations to Giza

• Loan facility: up to $5,000,000, bearing simple interest at 12% per annum, maturing three years after February 20, 2026, secured by a first-priority security interest in substantially all assets of CM

• Funding commitment: under the Side Letter, the Company has irrevocably committed to provide aggregate funding of at least $5,000,000 to CM, allocated $1,500,000 to working capital and $3,500,000 to the establishment and operation of a new facility outside Israel. This commitment is not conditioned on completion of the proposed acquisition

• Conditions to closing: execution and effectiveness of the Belrise JV Agreements, and other customary conditions

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or any filing of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated completion and timing of the proposed acquisition of a 51% equity interest in CM, the satisfaction of conditions precedent (including the execution of the Belrise JV Agreements), the Company's funding commitments to CM, CM's certifications, operations and financial condition, the anticipated strategic and supply chain benefits of the proposed transaction, and industry and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "target," "seek," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: the failure to satisfy or waive the conditions to closing, including execution and effectiveness of the Belrise JV Agreements; the absence of any definitive agreement with Belrise Industries Limited as of the date of this release; the Company's right to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement if the Belrise condition is not satisfied; the expiration of the outside date for closing; CM's outstanding settlement obligations to a vendor and to Giza and the restrictions imposed by the Side Letter; the Company's ability to fund its irrevocable $5,000,000 commitment to CM and its other capital requirements, and the potential need to raise additional capital on dilutive terms; the dilutive effect of shares issuable as consideration; risks that CM's certifications are narrower in scope, or its revenue or financial condition materially different, than currently understood by the Company, whose diligence is ongoing; regulatory, export control, ITAR and national security approval requirements in the United States, Israel and India; risks arising from armed conflict and other geopolitical conditions in Israel and the surrounding region; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; the Company's history of operating losses and going concern considerations; integration risks; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.