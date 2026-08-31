Helium Evolution Announces DTC Eligibility Allowing for Electronic Settlement of Trades in the United States and Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (OTCQB: HEEVF) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States ("U.S.") through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of HEVI's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol HEEVF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HEVI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "HEEVF".

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain directors, officers and consultants (the "Option Recipients").

In aggregate, 17,082,802 Options have been granted, with 16,733,334 Options being granted to directors and officers and 349,468 Options being granted to consultants. Each Option represents the right to acquire one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.24. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6-month, 12-month, 18-month, 24-month and 30-month anniversaries of the date of grant and will expire on August 28, 2031.

These grants represent compensation to the Option Recipients for their respective service to the Company and serve as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of such persons in the success of the Company.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes the Company's current corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned 'deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Adams, President & CEO

Kristi Kunec, CFO Phone: 1-587-330-2459

Email: info@heliumevolution.ca

Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/





Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain disclosures in this news release, including statements regarding the vesting of the Options, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to the Option Recipients continuing in their service to the Company, the anticipated benefits of the stock option grants as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of directors, officers and consultants in the success of the Company, expected benefits of the Company's common shares being eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the DTC, including the potential to simplify trading, enhance liquidity and broaden the availability of the Company's common shares to U.S. investors and brokerage firms. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: changes in market conditions and investor demand; the liquidity and trading volume of the Company's common shares; the continued availability and acceptance of the Company's shares through U.S. brokerage firms and trading platforms; changes in applicable laws, regulations or securities requirements; and other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.