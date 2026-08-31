Goldera Exploration Ltd.: Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldera Exploration Ltd. ("Goldera" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: GERA) is pleased to report on the initiation of its exploration programs at the high-grade Egan Gold Project in the Timmins gold camp, and at the Acadian Gold Joint Venture ('Acadian Gold') in a newly emerging precious metal district in northern New Brunswick. Collectively, these programs are designed to test multiple high-priority targets and expand areas of known gold mineralization, with the intention of follow-up drilling in late Q3 - early Q4 of this year.

At Egan, systematic surface exploration is being used to refine targets associated with multiple high-grade gold occurrences within a recently identified syenite hosted gold system 35 km west of Timmins. At Acadian Gold, exploration is focused on testing and expanding gold trends at McIntyre Brook, which transgress the property and are on-strike of gold occurrences at the enveloping Williams Brook property of Puma Exploration Inc. (under option agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation). At Riley Brook, extensive previously identified soil and stream sediment geochemical anomalies with coincident geophysical anomalies suggestive of an un-exposed precious metal bearing intrusive related system. The combination of high-grade surface mineralization, favorable geological settings, large land positions and significant areas of untested ground provides Goldera with multiple opportunities to expand the known mineralized footprint and generate new discoveries.

Program Highlights

Multiple Near-Term Catalysts: Trenching, channel sampling, soil geochemistry results, target generation and planned drill testing at priority targets for the Egan Gold Project and Acadian Gold through Q3-Q4 2026. Exploration is targeting both the expansion of known mineralization and previously untested geological and geophysical targets - providing multiple discovery opportunities through the remainder of 2026.

Trenching, channel sampling, soil geochemistry results, target generation and planned drill testing at priority targets for the Egan Gold Project and Acadian Gold through Q3-Q4 2026. Exploration is targeting both the expansion of known mineralization and previously untested geological and geophysical targets providing multiple discovery opportunities through the remainder of 2026. Egan Gold Project: A maiden exploration program involving trenching, channel sampling, soil sampling and prospecting is underway on a recently identified syenite-hosted gold system in the Timmins gold camp, with historical surface sampling returning high-grade gold values up to 105.0 g/t Au at E1 Zone, and 44.7 g/t Au and 19.0 g/t Au at E3 Zone - refer to Fancamp Exploration Ltd. press release dated November 12, 2025- -

A maiden exploration program involving trenching, channel sampling, soil sampling and prospecting is underway on a recently identified syenite-hosted gold system in the Timmins gold camp, with historical surface sampling returning high-grade gold values up to and - refer to Fancamp Exploration Ltd. press release dated November 12, 2025- - Egan Target Refinement: The recent airborne magnetic-EM-VLF survey has identified a distinct magnetic signature associated with the known gold occurrences, providing a new geological vector for targeting additional mineralization between Zones E1, E1S and E2.

The recent airborne magnetic-EM-VLF survey has identified a distinct magnetic signature associated with the known gold occurrences, providing a new geological vector for targeting additional mineralization between Zones E1, E1S and E2. McIntyre Brook: A trenching and channel sampling program is underway to test the extension of the McIntyre Gold Trend, and a previously unexplored gold trend interpreted to cross the northern part of the property. This northern trend is identified as the O'Neil Gold Trend by Puma Exploration/Kinross on their adjacent Williams Brook property - As of date, a total of 10 trenches have been excavated with visual inspections showing strong similarity with the gold-bearing rhyolitic horizon intersected during trenching and drilling conducted in 2025.

A trenching and channel sampling program is underway to test the extension of the McIntyre Gold Trend, and a previously unexplored gold trend interpreted to cross the northern part of the property. This northern trend is identified as the O'Neil Gold Trend by Puma Exploration/Kinross on their adjacent Williams Brook property As of date, a total of 10 trenches have been excavated with visual inspections showing strong similarity with the gold-bearing rhyolitic horizon intersected during trenching and drilling conducted in 2025. Riley Brook: A soil sampling program is underway with the intent to extend the Au-W-Sb-As anomaly delineated in the southern part of the property - refer to Fancamp Exploration Ltd. press release dated January 20, 2025), as well as to cover a large, arcuate magnetic anomaly with coincident EM anomalies, including an area associated with a 1.2 g/t Au grab sample, with the objective of generating targets for stripping, trenching and channel sampling.



"With multiple exploration programs underway, strong technical targets and planned drilling ahead, Goldera is well positioned for an active second half of 2026. We believe our portfolio offers shareholders several opportunities for discovery and value creation."

- Charles Tarnocai, CEO & Director

Egan Gold Project: Advancing a New, High-Grade, Syenite Gold System in a World Class Gold Camp

The Egan Gold Project is a recent, grassroots syenite-hosted gold discovery located 35 km east of South Porcupine in the Timmins gold camp, the same region as Kirkland Lake. The property represents a relatively new and underexplored gold discovery within one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions. Following the completion and initial interpretation of a recent detailed airborne magnetic-EM-VLF survey and additional prospecting, Goldera has commenced a surface trenching, channel sampling and soil geochemical program at Egan. These work programs intend to test the areas between the high-grade gold showings at Zones E1, E1S, and E2, in areas of poor bedrock exposure (refer to Figure 1). The key exploration opportunity at Egan is the significant amount of untested ground between and around these occurrences. The Company's recent airborne magnetic-EM-VLF survey has provided an important new targeting vector, with the known gold occurrences appearing to be associated with a banded, moderately magnetic marginal phase of the host syenite, substantially refining Goldera's exploration focus. This signature may reflect a separate intrusive phase and/or magnetite alteration often associated with K-spar alteration, common in syenite related gold systems, potentially providing a geological footprint for additional gold mineralization. Approximately 20 trenches, together with channel sampling and soil geochemistry, are planned to further define the geology and establish drill collars and azimuths ahead of late Q3-Q4 2026 drill program.





Figure 1: E1, E1S, E2 and E3 Zones at Egan Gold Project, Ontario

Acadian Gold Joint Venture: District-Scale Discovery Opportunity in Emerging Au-Cu Camp

At Acadian Gold, three gold mineralized trends associated with felsic volcanic edifices and subvolcanic intrusions have been identified by Goldera on the McIntyre Brook Project (refer to Figure 2), likewise corroborated by work conducted at adjacent Williams Brook property held by Puma Exploration Inc. (under option agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation). Trenching is currently ongoing at McIntyre Brook with up to 15 trenches planned along the McIntyre Gold Trend (Ramsey Trend of Puma Exploration's Williams Brook property), and the felsic horizon in the northeastern part of the property (O'Neil and Panthera Trend of Puma Exploration's Williams Brook property). Trenching and sampling at McIntyre Brook is underway and should be completed by end of the month. To date, 350 metres of trenching has been completed (refer to Figure 2).





Figure 2: Mineralized Trends and Trenching at McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick

The soil sampling program at Riley Brook has been developed to expand coverage where prior soil sampling outlined an area of Au-W-As-Sb and coincident EM and radiometric anomalies, suggestive of an intrusive related system - refer to Fancamp Exploration Ltd. press release dated January 20, 2025), some 1,000 soil samples have been collected as of mid-August. Such findings characterize the region including the Central Intrusive Belt in New Brunswick and the Gaspe Peninsula, and may represent the subvolcanic equivalents of felsic volcanic rock related epithermal systems in the area. A soil grid was also completed over the arcuate magnetic anomaly, with coincident geochemical anomalies and a grab sample of 1.2 g/t Au collected by Fancamp Exploration Ltd., also suggesting the possibility of an intrusion related metal system in this area.

The Riley Brook program aims to identify targets for stripping and trenching, with channel sampling programs to be initiated following receipt of the soil sampling results, with ~1,000 metres of trenching and channel sampling planned at Riley Brook for the end of Q3 2026.

Egan Gold Project Overview

Egan Gold Project is a district-scale property located 50 km from Timmins, Ontario, with significant discovery potential, comprised of 449 claims totaling ~111 km2. Egan hosts an overlooked syenite gold system featuring high-grade and bulk tonnage potential, situated in the gold-rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region with a long history of prominent gold discoveries and active operations. Despite being located close to one of the largest gold producing camps in the world, Egan is a new discovery with very limited past work. Previous work defined four gold occurrences at Zones E1, E1S, E2 and E3, returning numerous high-grade gold results in grab samples, up to 105.0 g/t Au at E1 Zone, and grab samples recorded up to 44.7 g/t Au and 19.0 g/t Au at E3 Zone, demonstrating the presence of robust gold-bearing structures at surface across a broad area. From a regional exploration perspective, Egan is positioned within a structurally favorable portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 8 km south of the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone.

The Egan Gold property is under option agreement with Harfang Exploration Inc., allowing Goldera to earn up to 80% interest - refer to Fancamp Exploration Ltd. press release dated November 12, 2025- . Goldera is currently in the first, 40% earn-in phase of the option agreement, an initial phase that should be completed with the program outlined above.

Acadian Gold Joint Venture Overview

Acadian Gold Corp. ('Acadian Gold') is a joint venture with Lode Gold Resources Inc., where Goldera holds 65% interest and operator role - refer to Goldera Exploration Ltd. press release dated August 13, 2026- . Acadian Gold is advancing exploration on a large, well-located and under-explored 445 km² land package in northern New Brunswick, located in a highly prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery. Acadian Gold includes the Riley Brook Project, a 334.5 km2 land package of mineral claims to the south, and McIntyre Brook Project, a 111 km2 property to the north, both properties combined to create a dominant land holding on an orogenic belt where other major developers are established and host certain world-class deposits. Acadian Gold holds a large, strategic, highly prospective land package in an emerging gold-copper camp, host to some of the most prospective geology in the region. McIntyre Brook is well-situated, encompassed by the Williams Brook property held by Puma Exploration Inc. (under option agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation), and Riley Brook is surrounded to the southeast by Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

The exploration thesis is supported by multiple geological and geophysical vectors, including known gold-bearing felsic horizons at McIntyre Brook, coincident gold-in-soil and electromagnetic anomalies, and large-scale multi-element anomalies at Riley Brook. Previous exploration has demonstrated that mineralized trends identified on neighboring properties can extend onto the Acadian Gold land package. At McIntyre Brook, Goldera is following up on a well-defined gold-bearing felsic horizon that has emerged as one of the principal exploration targets within the Acadian Gold Joint Venture. Previous trenching and channel sampling confirmed a gold-bearing rhyolitic horizon with a thicknesses of up to 9 metres, with trench sample results of 5.3 metres at 1.19 g/t Au - refer to Fancamp Exploration Ltd. press release dated January 20, 2025). The broader mineralized felsic trend has now been identified over 3 km, providing substantial scope for continued expansion and additional discovery. An additional 12 km of prospective strike along three structures occur on the property, and remain largely untested.

Engagement of Investor Relations and Marketing Firms

The Company is also pleased to announce various strategic marketing and investor relations engagements (the "Engagements") with arms-length independent contractors and agencies, with the aim of developing Goldera's communication strategy and strengthening exposure to a wider audience.

Investing News Network - INN (Dig Media Inc.)

A service agreement has been executed by the Company with Investing News Network - INN (Dig Media Inc.) ("INN") (the "INN Service Agreement") on August 27, 2026. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the INN Service Agreement, INN has agreed to provide digital campaigns and other investor relations activities on behalf of the Company. INN has been providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. The services may include news distribution and promotional content through email, social media and other digital channels to a targeted investor audience, including company profile, lead generation, content channels, press release syndication, news marketing, ads, notifications and interviews distributed across INN's channels and YouTube, and articles distributed through INN, NASDAQ feeds, and MSN Business Gold Outlook Report. The INN Service Agreement remains in effect until August 2027, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the INN Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by INN, the Company has agreed to provide INN with a cash fee of$65,000. INN and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. INN's business is located at 1200 - 736 Granville Street. Vancouver, BC, V6Z 1G3, Canada, and the email contact is info@investingnews.com and its phone number is (604) 688-8231.

CEO.CA Technologies Ltd.

A service agreement has been executed by the Company with CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.CA") on August 26, 2026. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the CEO.CA Service Agreement, CEO.CA has agreed to provide advertising services such as featured news releases, banner advertisements and digital ads, email sponsorships on daily news digest and interviews through digital channels such as CEO.CA, for the Company. The CEO.CA Service Agreement remains in effect remains in effect until August 2027, or until the media and advertisement inventory is used, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the CEO.CA Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by CEO.CA, the Company has agreed to provide CEO.CA with a cash fee of $75,000. CEO.CA and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. CEO.CA's business is located at 1040 Palmerston Avenue, West Vancouver, British Columbia, V7S 2J3, Canada, and the email contact is hello@ceo.ca.

EarthLabs Media Inc. - The Northern Miner Group

A service agreement has been executed by the Company with EarthLabs Media Inc. - The Northern Miner Group ("NMG") on August 26, 2026. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the NMG Service Agreement, NMG has agreed to provide advertising services such as featured news releases, banner advertisements and digital ads, email sponsorships on daily news digest, podcast and leaderboards through digital channels such as the Northern Miner and Mining.com, for the Company. The NMG Service Agreement remains in effect until August 2027, or until the media and advertisement inventory is used, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the NMG Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by NMG, the Company has agreed to provide NMG with a cash fee of $45,000. NMG and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. NMG's business is located at 69 Yonge Street, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5E 1K3, Canada, and the email contact is gfenrick@mining.com and its phone number is (604) 683 2037.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc. Vice President Exploration of Goldera, designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. M Auclair, the Company's qualified person and an officer, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the exploration program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC).

About Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: GERA)

Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: GERA) is a discovery-driven Canadian gold and copper exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential exploration assets across Canada's premier mining districts. Goldera is focused on unlocking value through systematic exploration of district-scale gold and copper projects in Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, with interests in the Yukon, supported by an experienced technical and capital markets team. Following completion of a financing as announced July 30, 2026, Goldera is advancing exploration at its flagship Egan Gold mineral project in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt and the Acadian Gold Corp. joint venture in New Brunswick's emerging gold-copper district.

Additional information on Goldera can be found at: www.golderaexploration.com

Website | LinkedIn

For Further Information

Charles Tarnocai, CEO & Director, Goldera Exploration Ltd.

info@golderaexploration.com

Tara Asfour, Communications & Marketing

tasfour@fancamp.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the composition and timing of completion of the Company's drill programs on the Egan Gold Project and the McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook mineral properties held by Acadian Gold; the anticipated objectives, benefits and results of the Company's exploration programs, including the aim of such programs to test multiple high-priority targets and expand areas of known gold mineralization, with the intention of follow-up drilling in late Q3 - early Q4 of this year; the intended use of proceeds from Goldera's previously completed financing; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the benefits to be derived from the Company's proposed exploration programs; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest rates; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government or regulatory approvals, industrial disturbances or other job actions, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Form 2B Listing Application dated July 29, 2026.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f483a9c7-c701-4025-9774-7b8d3f023b8a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a29c89-6629-43d1-a8cd-6f1ebda83ceb