NameSilo Technologies Corp. Announces Q2 2026 Results

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

Record Quarterly Revenues and Record Bookings

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Highlights

The Company delivered another quarter of record financial performance, highlighted by strong growth in revenues, gross profit and total bookings. The Company also continued to invest internally generated capital into its core domain business and its newer operating subsidiaries, Reach Systems and SewerVue Technologies.

The Company's financial results for fiscal Q2 2026 are set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):

Record revenues of $18,803,134, compared with $16,131,881 in Q2 2025, an increase of 16.6%. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, ancillary services and contributions from SewerVue Technologies and Reach Systems.

Gross profit of $5,350,193, or 28.5% of revenues, compared with $4,122,496, or 25.6% of revenues, in Q2 2025.

Operating income of $1,808,506, compared with $1,866,730 in Q2 2025.

Net income of $1,435,712, compared with net income of $1,170,255 in Q2 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1,550,280, compared with $1,473,241 in Q2 2025.

Record total bookings of $22,632,195*, compared with $16,084,826 in Q2 2025, an increase of 40.7%.

Total deferred revenues of $38,037,802 as of June 30, 2026, compared with $34,739,635 as of March 31, 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents of $2,243,779.

Investments, convertible loans and digital currency totaling $5,817,154.

Investing for Growth

During 2026, the Company has increased investment in personnel, product development, sales infrastructure and other growth initiatives across its operating businesses, including Reach Systems and SewerVue Technologies. While certain expenditures are expected to impact near-term profitability, management believes a meaningful portion of these investments represent one-time or non-recurring costs designed to support future growth.

The Company is beginning to see encouraging results from these investments. Reach Systems has successfully sold key products into the growing unmanned surface vehicle ("USV") market, creating a new opportunity for its specialized marine camera, tether and cable management technologies.

SewerVue Technologies has secured a growing number of pilot projects with new partners in new markets for its critical infrastructure and pipe inspection technologies. These projects provide opportunities to demonstrate SewerVue's capabilities and potentially develop broader commercial relationships in new markets.

Management believes both businesses remain in the early stages of realizing their potential and intends to continue investing in opportunities that can accelerate their growth.

Capital Allocation and Portfolio Development

The Company continues to deploy internally generated capital across a range of opportunities, including organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, strategic investments and share repurchases.

NameSilo's core domain registration business continues to grow, while the Company is investing to expand Reach Systems and SewerVue Technologies. Alchemy Labs has also successfully completed its public listing, while Ola Media is expected to pursue a public listing in the near future.

The Company continues to evaluate additional acquisition and investment opportunities where management believes capital can be deployed at attractive prospective rates of return.

Management Commentary

"We continue to be extremely pleased with the ongoing growth and momentum across our operating businesses," commented Paul Andreola, CEO of NameSilo Technologies. "Q2 was another record quarter, with revenues increasing 16.6% and total bookings increasing 40.7% year-over-year to a record $22.6 million.

"2026 is a year of investment for NameSilo. We are using the cash generated by our core business to invest in opportunities that we believe can create significantly greater value over the long term. Importantly, we are beginning to see those investments bear fruit. Reach is gaining exposure to the rapidly growing USV market, while SewerVue is securing a growing number of pilot projects with new partners in new markets.

Our core domain business continues to grow, Alchemy Labs has successfully completed its public listing, and we continue to see opportunities to grow Reach and SewerVue while evaluating additional acquisitions and investments.

Our strategy remains straightforward: grow our businesses, generate cash and intelligently redeploy that capital into opportunities where we believe we can earn attractive returns for shareholders. This includes investing in our existing businesses, pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments, and repurchasing NameSilo shares when we believe they represent compelling value.

We believe NameSilo Technologies has never been better positioned to execute this strategy, and we would like to thank all of our employees, customers and shareholders for their continued support and hard work."

www.brisio.com

www.namesilo.com

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.2 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

About SewerVue Technologies

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

About Reach Systems

Reach Systems, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, is an engineering and manufacturing company specializing in remote inspection robotics, subsea camera systems, and advanced tether /cable management solutions. They provide turnkey, high-definition inspection equipment for oil & gas, defense, and subsea industries, including the "Puffin" 4K underwater camera and specialized winches.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services.Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term.However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions.Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.