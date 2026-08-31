Polar Power, Inc.: Polar Power Announces MSI Defense Solutions' Adoption of Its DC Generator for EAGLS

MSI Defense Solutions Selects Polar Power's DC Power System to Support Its Advanced AI-Powered Anti-Drone and Anti-Missile Systems.

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. ("Polar Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POLA), a designer and manufacturer of advanced direct-current (DC) power systems, today announced that its ongoing customer diversification strategy is driving increased sales and development activity in military applications, including drone defense, robotics, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), communications, and battery charging.

Polar Power's DC generator has been integrated into MSI Defense Solutions' Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System, EAGLS, an advanced system designed for automatic threat detection, classification, and interception. EAGLS is currently deployed in the Middle East.

Recent conflicts have highlighted the growing limitations of traditional defense technologies when confronting agile, fast-moving, and difficult-to-intercept threats such as autonomous drones. As the modern battlespace evolves, the integration of advanced artificial intelligence with the speed and precision required for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) is increasingly important to achieving operational effectiveness.

EAGLS is designed to operate independently or as part of a broader defense network. The system incorporates proven technologies, including 360-degree radar, laser-guided rockets, and remote weapon stations.

Expanding Polar Power's Military and Advanced-Mobility Strategy

Polar Power's military and advanced-mobility strategy builds on its established DC generator technology and its ability to configure power systems for demanding applications where reliability, low weight, compact size, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance are critical.

Building the Power Infrastructure for Unmanned Systems

Polar Power intends to position itself as a supplier of field power infrastructure designed to keep unmanned systems operational in remote, off-grid, and mission-critical environments.

Drones and other unmanned systems are increasingly being deployed across defense and commercial applications, including intelligence and reconnaissance, logistics, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, public safety, and autonomous defense operations. As these systems become more capable and remain deployed for longer periods, reliable field power, propulsion, and battery-charging infrastructure become increasingly important.

About Polar Power

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), is a technology company that designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, EV charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar Power's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure.

For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com. or follow Polar Power on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/.

About MSI Defense Solutions

MSI Defense Solutions is a U.S. defense technology and systems integration company specializing in tactical ground platforms, counter-UAS solutions, expeditionary air defense systems, and maritime weapons integration. MSI Defense Solutions designs, tests, and manufactures advanced mobility and weapons integration platforms supporting U.S. and allied forces worldwide. The company's maritime integration capabilities span weapons systems, electronics, structural modification, and C2 development - delivering modernized lethality to legacy and transferred naval platforms under DoD and allied FMS programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Polar Power's strategy and expected expansion into the drone, robotics, and unmanned-systems power markets; anticipated growth and adoption of unmanned systems; the Company's ability to apply its existing technology and manufacturing capabilities to these markets; and the potential for future products, programs, customer engagements, and production orders.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market adoption, competition, product development, qualification and testing requirements, production and supply-chain risks, customer concentration, the Company's capital position and Nasdaq listing compliance status, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Polar Power's expansion into these markets will be successful or result in additional revenue or production contracts. Polar Power undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



Learn more at www.msidefense.com

Media and Investor Relations

Polar Power, Inc.

249 E. Gardena Blvd.

Gardena, CA 90248

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Email: ir@polarpowerinc.com

www.polarpower.com

Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power Announces MSI Defense Solutions' Adoption of Its DC Generator for EAGLS