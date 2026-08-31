Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on August 31, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors-relations / and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

Unless otherwise stated herein, all amounts are presented in United States Dollars.

Key Highlights

Q 2.2 6 revenues were $ 7. 7 M, with a net income of $1.2M. Ended the period with $22.6M in cash and no bank debt.

In Q2.2026, the Company delivered broad-based improvements across its key income statement metrics compared with Q1.2026.

Earnings per share for Q2.26 was C$0.02.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

"This quarter reflects a clear improvement in our operating performance, with revenues increasing by 11% compared with Q1.2026, supported by positive operating income and EBITDA.

The improvement reflects both increased activity across the business and the benefits of our ongoing efficiency initiative, in which AI-developed tools and internal capabilities now carry a growing share of our operational workload, giving us a structurally leaner and more scalable cost base.

With over $22 million in cash, capital is our strongest card, and alongside our proven marketing and AI capabilities, it lets us pursue opportunities that would materially change the scale of this business. We are actively engaged in that work and will deploy capital where we are convinced it moves the needle - deliberately, and at the right price."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, added:

"Zoomd's strong financial position continues to provide the Company with substantial flexibility. The improved results this quarter demonstrate the strength of our business and our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, while continuing to invest in growth initiatives, strategic partnerships and technology capabilities.

During the quarter, we began executing our NCIB program and have continued to execute share repurchases consistently as part of our disciplined capital allocation strategy. We believe these purchases represent an attractive use of capital at current market levels, reflecting our continued confidence in the long-term value and prospects of the Company.

We remain focused on building on the positive momentum, pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q2.26 were $7.7M, a 61% decrease from $19.6M in Q2.25, reflecting the continued impact of the previously announced operating model changes implemented by two major customers, with recent improvement in activity levels of one customer. Revenues in Q2.2026 increased by over 10% compared with Q1.2026.

Gross margin in Q2.26 remained at 43%, unchanged from Q2.25, remaining within the range historically observed in the Company's business.

Total operating expenses for Q2.26 were $2.8M, a 7% decline compared to Q2.25, reflecting the Company's ongoing operational efficiency and cost optimization measures. At the same time, the Company increased its growth-oriented spending, including continued investment in business development and customer engagement.

EBITDA in Q2.26 was $0.7 million compared to $5.5M in Q2.25, primarily reflecting lower revenues, partially offset by the Company's operational efficiency and cost optimization measures. Compared with Q1.26, EBITDA improved in Q2.2026 by approximately $1 million, reflecting higher revenues and a lower cost structure.

Net income for Q2.26 was $1.2M, compared to net income of $6.1M in Q2.25.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a cash balance of $22.6M.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled 131,000 common shares under its NCIB program.

Earnings per share for Q2.26 was C$0.02.

CONFERENCE CALL

Monday, August 31, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GtzcX0Qm

The replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://zoomd.com/investors-relations /

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd

to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company's presentation of this preliminary financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This preliminary financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company's estimated results. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and is a measure of a company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company's performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes EBITDA is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of EBITDA and operating profit is available in

Zoomd's MD&A located on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca which is incorporated by reference into this press release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Zoomd's future outlook, the success of the NCIB program that was launched, its future ability to successfully continue its growth, its ability to continue to deliver products and services largely unimpacted by the privacy updates undertaken (or will be undertaken in the future) by Google and Apple as well as its ability to continue expanding into new geographies and industries. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the military conflicts), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Investor relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.