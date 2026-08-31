Frontierra Joins Inogen Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate company, Frontierra in the United Kingdom. This strategic addition strengthens our presence in the EMEA region, further expanding our ability to deliver high-quality environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) services through a truly global network of local experts. Frontierra brings a unique solution to the Alliance network. As a tech-enabled consultancy, the firm develops solutions that turn satellite and geospatial intelligence into decision-ready insights for organizations facing growing climate and environmental risks. Frontierra's work focuses on building a more resilient global economy and fostering practical collaboration to accelerate nature-positive and climate-resilient outcomes. As our multinational clients continue to grow and evolve, expanding our geographic reach as well as offering innovative solutions remains a key priority to ensure consistent, on-the-ground support wherever they operate.

With more than 70 Associate companies and over 6,000 consultants worldwide, the Alliance continues to grow as a trusted global partner, connecting regional expertise with global coordination to solve complex challenges. The addition of Frontierra reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening coverage in key markets, enhancing collaboration across regions, and delivering innovative, locally informed solutions that support sustainable business practices at scale.

Headquartered in the UK with a strong presence in Mexico and Australia, Frontierra is a geospatial intelligence and analytics firm helping financial institutions, investment managers, and corporates understand and act on climate and nature risks and opportunities. Using satellite data, earth observation data, and advanced geospatial data analysis, we deliver location-specific insights at the individual asset level, giving decision-makers a clearer and more accurate picture of real-world environmental exposure than sector- or country-level tools can provide. Delivered via cloud-based platform solutions or bespoke consultancy projects, our services span four areas: climate risk, nature and biodiversity, deforestation monitoring, and value chain mapping. Each reflects deep specialist expertise, grounded in satellite data, geospatial analysis, software engineering and years of applied experience addressing some of the world's most complex environmental challenges.

"Joining the Inogen Alliance marks an exciting milestone for Frontierra. Partnering with over 70 associate companies enables us to support clients and other members wherever they operate. Together, we will deliver precise, asset-level climate and nature risk insights that empower organisations worldwide to make decisions that build a nature-positive, climate-resilient future." Brigette Reid, CEO & Cofounder, Frontierra

In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance, we follow a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, service offerings, and complementary geographic coverage with our existing companies, with final approval by the Board of Directors. This careful approach ensures that every new Associate enhances the strength, consistency, and collaborative culture that defines Inogen Alliance.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/frontierra-joins-inogen-alliance-1214650