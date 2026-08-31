GoingClear has expanded and refined its B2B website strategy and framework in response to how AI systems now influence how buyers discover, evaluate, and shortlist potential vendors.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - GoingClear, a B2B web design and development agency, has expanded its approach to B2B website strategy to account for the growing role of AI systems in how buyers discover and evaluate vendors.





GoingClear's comparison of content built for human readers versus AI systems

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The updated approach focuses on key changes to how websites are built in order to maximize visibility on AI systems, including:

Clear, literal statements of fact

Pricing and specs in plain text

Consistent terms across every page

Structure that allows AI to parse information without guesswork

"We stopped writing for a human alone the day AI assistants started deciding who gets recommended. If an AI can't parse your content clearly enough to trust it, you never make the cut," said GoingClear Founder and Chief B2B Website Strategist Paul J. Scott.

These changes also address how B2B buyers conduct their own online research before their purchases, as well as new research on how quickly AI systems are gaining ground on complex, open-ended work.

Likewise, GoingClear has incorporated these changes into its proprietary G³ Framework, the agency's methodology for structuring B2B websites around how buyers research and make purchasing decisions.

To learn more about GoingClear and its B2B web design services, please visit https://goingclear.com.

About GoingClear

Founded in 2001, GoingClear is a B2B digital agency focused on helping businesses build and maintain digital presences that align with buyer expectations and industry best practices, driving measurable growth in a clear way. With a focus on clarity and impact, GoingClear helps businesses strengthen their digital presence across platforms and industries that help them win from their websites & digital strategies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311948