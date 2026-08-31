Coming soon: InHand Networks Previews the IR602 5G RedCap Industrial Router for the U.S. Market

Compact industrial router combines 5G RedCap, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 2.5GbE, multi-WAN link management and DeviceLive cloud operations

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / InHand Networks today previewed the IR602, a compact 5G RedCap industrial router designed for medium-data-rate IoT applications across distributed sites. The IR602 brings 5G cellular connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and wired Ethernet into one industrial platform, with link management, VPN support and remote operations through DeviceLive.

The IR602 is coming soon to the U.S. market. Commercial availability is planned following completion of applicable U.S. certification and approval processes. InHand Networks will announce final timing, certified SKUs, network compatibility and ordering information separately.

A practical 5G option for distributed industrial sites

Many industrial deployments need stable connectivity for equipment data, remote access, alarms and video rather than the full bandwidth of conventional 5G devices. RedCap is designed for this middle ground. It brings devices onto a native 5G standalone network while keeping the hardware and deployment model suited to larger fleets of industrial endpoints.

The IR602 supports 5G NR SA and 4G LTE FDD/TDD. The global IR602-GLRC-WLAN model is specified for peak 5G rates of up to 223 Mbps downstream and 123 Mbps upstream. Actual performance depends on the network, signal conditions and deployment environment.

Potential applications include smart manufacturing, energy infrastructure, municipal systems, transportation sites, environmental monitoring and temporary emergency communications. At outdoor or exposed locations, the IP30 router should be installed inside an enclosure appropriate for the site.

Cellular, Wi-Fi and wired connectivity in one device

Local equipment can connect through AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 or Ethernet. The dual-band wireless interface supports simultaneous 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation, with theoretical rates of up to 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 2402 Mbps on 5 GHz. The router supports up to 64 connected Wi-Fi devices, subject to traffic demand and site conditions.

For wired devices, the IR602 has one 2.5GbE port that can operate as WAN or LAN and one 1GbE LAN port. Two IO channels allow the router to receive or send basic field signals. The compact metal unit measures approximately 98.3 x 92 x 24 mm.

Link management for unattended locations

The IR602 can use Ethernet WAN, cellular and Wi-Fi STA as uplinks. Administrators can set link priorities or distribute traffic through multi-WAN load balancing. ICMP and TCP health checks monitor connection status, while automatic reconnection, dual-SIM hot backup and an embedded watchdog help the router recover from common link or system faults.

Traffic controls include interface-level bandwidth limits, queue management and policy-based routing. The security stack includes a stateful firewall, access controls, SNAT and DNAT, port forwarding, and support for IPsec, L2TP, WireGuard and OpenVPN.

Remote operations through DeviceLive

IR602 deployments can connect to InHand Networks' DeviceLive platform for centralized monitoring and maintenance. Operations teams can view device status, cellular signal strength and data usage, configure multiple routers, run remote diagnostics, distribute firmware and configuration updates over the air, and receive device alerts.

DeviceLive also provides a REST API for integration with third-party systems. The router's management tools include a web interface, SSH command line access, configuration backup and restore, system logs, packet capture, Ping, Traceroute and Iperf.

Industrial hardware for protected installations

The fanless IR602 has a metal enclosure and an IP30 rating. Its specified operating range is -40 degrees C to +70 degrees C, with an extended rating up to +75 degrees C. Power input is 12 V DC at 2 A, and specified power consumption is no more than 15 W.

The router supports both DIN-rail and wall mounting. Outdoor, dusty or humid installations require a suitable protective enclosure based on the conditions at the site.

Coming soon in the United States

The IR602 is coming soon. U.S. pricing, availability, certified models and supported network or carrier approvals have not yet been announced. Product specifications and regional configurations remain subject to final release confirmation.

For product updates, visit https://www.inhand.com.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks provides IoT and networking solutions for business networking, industrial IoT, smart commerce, digital energy and mobility. Its products and cloud services help organizations connect and manage operations across distributed sites. Learn more at https://www.inhand.com.

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/coming-soon-inhand-networks-previews-the-ir602-5g-redcap-industri-1213153