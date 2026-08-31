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ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Squeeze Media Group LLC: Squeeze Earns Fifth Consecutive Spot on the Inc. 5000

Orem, Utah based Sales Experience provider once again, ranks among America's fastest-growing private companies

OREM, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Squeeze, a leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking the company's fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Squeeze ranked No. 4,401 nationwide after achieving 45% revenue growth over the past three years.

Squeeze first earned a place on the Inc. 5000 in 2022. Its fifth straight appearance places the company among an estimated 3% of all-time honorees to achieve the milestone. Making the Inc. 5000 once recognizes a period of rapid growth. Returning five years in a row reflects something more lasting: consistency, adaptability, and a team built to keep delivering.

Squeeze works at the intersection of marketing and sales, helping brands improve speed to lead, qualify more opportunities, and turn customer conversations into measurable revenue. By working as an extension of its clients' teams, Squeeze helps businesses get more from the demand they already generate.

Since joining the Inc. 5000, Squeeze has expanded its capabilities across financial services, mortgage, insurance, healthcare, technology, solar, and home services. The company has also strengthened its operations and invested in the processes, technology, and business intelligence needed to help clients understand performance and act faster.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the people at Squeeze whose hard work, resilience, and commitment to our clients have made this possible. The growth is meaningful, but what I'm most proud of is the company and culture we've built together."
- Carson Poppenger, CEO, Squeeze

Squeeze's five consecutive Inc. 5000 rankings are:

  • 2022: No. 2,084

  • 2023: No. 1,101

  • 2024: No. 1,858

  • 2025: No. 3,673

  • 2026: No. 4,401

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held, for-profit, and independent U.S. companies according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The 2026 list measured growth from 2022 through 2025. Collectively, this year's honorees generated $385 billion in revenue in 2025.

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Squeeze

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Orem, Utah, Squeeze is a leading Sales Experience (SX) provider that helps brands improve speed to lead, customer contact, conversion, and retention. By combining trained sales professionals, technology, proven processes, and business intelligence, Squeeze helps clients maximize the return on their marketing investments and create better customer experiences. The company supports organizations across financial services, mortgage, insurance, healthcare, technology, solar, and home services.

For more information, visit our website: www.gosqueeze.com.

Media Contact

Squeeze
news@gosqueeze.com

SOURCE: Squeeze Media Group LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/squeeze-earns-fifth-consecutive-spot-on-the-inc.-5000-1213600

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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