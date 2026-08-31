One trusted, AI-ready model of the business logic that runs across COBOL, Java, .NET, and SaaS

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - rhino.ai today launched rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization, a platform that maps the business logic running across the mainframe and every system connected to it. It turns that sprawling estate into one governed model for enterprises modernizing on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Human teams and AI agents build from the same trusted map.

The problem: the mainframe is only half the picture

Enterprises have spent years modernizing COBOL. The harder problem is everything connected to it. The rules that run a business spread across Java services, .NET applications, SaaS platforms, and integrations built over decades. Tools that read only the mainframe miss that connective tissue. Modernization stalls where it gets risky: deciding what to change, what to preserve, and how to prove the new system behaves like the old one. In regulated industries, "we think it's equivalent" is not an answer an examiner accepts.

"The business doesn't run on COBOL alone. It runs on decades of logic spread across applications, workflows, and integrations. Until you understand that entire system, you're modernizing in the dark," said Adam Branch, chief executive officer of rhino.ai. "rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization gives enterprises a complete, governed understanding before a single line of replacement code is written."

What rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization delivers

The platform reads the full environment and unifies it into a single system of record for business logic:

Whole-estate understanding: It reconstructs user journeys, dependencies, and data models from the mainframe core and the applications around it into one connected map.

It reconstructs user journeys, dependencies, and data models from the mainframe core and the applications around it into one connected map. A trusted audit trail: Every rule is versioned, traceable to its source, and approved by people, producing evidence that examiners and risk teams can follow.

Every rule is versioned, traceable to its source, and approved by people, producing evidence that examiners and risk teams can follow. Specifications agents build from: Governed, machine-readable specifications that agentic coding tools use to generate the modernized services.

Available in AWS Marketplace, rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization supports AWS Transform mainframe modernization capabilities through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), extending that workflow with business logic from across the environment. Agents run on Amazon Bedrock, and modernized services deploy to AWS Lambda, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

How it works

A team points rhino at its estate. rhino returns a connected model: every program, journey, and dependency, with buried logic surfaced as readable rules. Subject-matter experts validate the model before any specification is written, and validate every specification before any code is generated. Approved specs then flow into the customer's agentic coding tool of choice, including Kiro, which builds the modernized services. rhino owns the understanding; the tooling owns the build. Nothing ships without a human gate.

"rhino.ai continues to surface the hidden business logic and workflows inside our legacy systems, giving Koch companies a trusted foundation for modernizing on AWS. As we expand this work across the enterprise, that shared understanding helps our teams move faster and with greater confidence," said Tanner Gonzalez, Director at Koch Labs

Availability

rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization is available today in AWS Marketplace and directly through rhino.ai. Engagements begin with a fixed-scope estate readout. Customers receive a connected model of a defined slice of the environment, plus a modernization blueprint, delivered in 2-3 weeks, before scaling across the portfolio.

About rhino.ai

rhino.ai is the system of record for enterprise business logic. Its platform turns legacy environments into structured, validated logic that human teams and AI agents build from. That reduces the time, cost, and risk of modernization across custom-built, packaged, SaaS, and low-code applications. rhino.ai holds the AWS AI Competency and is an AWS Validated ISV Accelerate Partner, reflecting proven customer success and co-sell readiness. For more information, visit rhino.ai.

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