Analysis of 599 brand mentions across 79 companies over 18 weeks finds visibility gains hold more than twice as often past the four-placement mark.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - Noble, an offsite platform that places brand mentions in the sources AI cites, has published new research identifying a threshold at which AI search visibility starts to hold instead of fading. The company describes the findings as a preliminary look at the pattern, based on live mentions tracked from January to May 2026.

Only about a quarter of brands with one to three mentions kept their visibility gains through the study window. That share more than doubled once a brand reached four or more mentions. The pattern stood up against a control group of 41 brands with no placements at all.

Sustained AI visibility lift more than doubles past four mentions.

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Brands with four or more mentions sustained a lift at more than double that group's rate, a difference Noble says would appear by chance about three times in 1,000. From four mentions through 20, the sustained-lift rate stayed in the mid-50s without climbing further.

The finding runs counter to how many brands currently prioritize their AI visibility budgets, said Noble Head of Content Delia Rowland.

"The biggest misconception brands have is thinking that focusing on their onsite content is enough to get cited in the AI answer. But prioritizing offsite is the biggest lever that most brands are missing," she said.

This pattern held across two recent client campaigns Noble published:

The ABM Agency, an account-based marketing agency, showed zero presence in AI answers through most of its 12 placements, then jumped to about 12% within a single week in May and stayed there.

Zip, a $2.2 billion procurement platform trailing Coupa, SAP Ariba, and Procurify, climbed from 29% to 52% presence in AI answers after 14 placements. Its share of voice grew from 11.2% to 19.1%, passing Procurify into third place.

ABM Agency and Zip's AI answer presence after Noble placements.

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Rowland said the delay between placements going live and visibility moving is consistent across Noble's client base, typically two to three weeks, as AI models take time to find and trust a new source. Once a brand crosses four mentions, additional placements do not accelerate the climb. Instead, they protect the gain.

"Four gets you in. It doesn't keep you there. Sources can sometimes drop out of an engine's rotation and LLMs also tend to favor fresh sources. So, it's important to continue placing relevant, authentic brand mentions to sustain and continue growth," she said.

Full methodology and the case studies referenced above are all available at https://thatsnoble.com/resources/.

About Noble:

Noble places brand mentions in third-party articles that AI models cite, helping brands appear accurately and consistently in AI search results. The company works with thousands of publishers to place new mentions and update existing ones so they reflect current positioning.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312128