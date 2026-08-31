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WKN: 885421 | ISIN: FI0009002422 | Ticker-Symbol: OUTA
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 13:08
5,710 Euro
+0,09 % +0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTOKUMPU OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTOKUMPU OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6955,70514:40
5,6955,70514:38
PR Newswire
31.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Jennmar Announces Partnership with Outokumpu's Kemi Mine

Exclusive Contract with Largest Underground Mine in Finland Significantly Expands Jennmar's European Footprint

Establishes Jennmar Finland to Provide Local Support

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennmar, a global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries, announced it has entered into a long-term partnership with Outokumpu Corporation, the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, to supply ground control products for the Kemi Mine, the largest underground mine in Finland and Europe's only operational chrome mine. As part of the partnership, Jennmar has established Jennmar Finland, a new entity that will make commercial transactions more efficient and streamlined for Outokumpu and the mine's management teams.

The partnership represents a meaningful commercial milestone for Jennmar as it expands its European presence and deepens its collaboration with leading global mining operators. Under the multi-year agreement, Jennmar will provide a full range of mission-critical ground support equipment, including roof bolts, cable bolts, mesh, steel accessories, and pumpable resins, tailored to the Kemi Mine's unique underground conditions. The company will also leverage its global supply chain and technical expertise to enhance safety, stability, and production efficiency across one of the western world's most important chromite operations.

"I am very pleased that Outokumpu has selected Jennmar to supply the Kemi Mine for the next five years," said Mike Petkovich, President of Jennmar Europe. "Outokumpu's Kemi Mine is one of the largest and most impressive mining operations in Europe, making it an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of our products and technical capabilities in the region. We have already built a strong working relationship with the Kemi Mine's commercial and technical teams and have been consistently impressed by their expertise and professionalism. We look forward to providing Outokumpu's Kemi Mine with our highest level of service and support throughout the partnership, facilitated by the establishment of our new entity, Jennmar Finland."

"At Outokumpu's Kemi Mine, we carry out extensive ground support operations to ensure the highest standards of safety for our personnel while mitigating production risks. We are pleased to collaborate with Jennmar, a globally recognized industry leader," said Henri Simpanen, Head of the Kemi Mine and Vice President at Outokumpu.

The Outokumpu Kemi Mine is Finland's largest underground mine and the only chrome mine within the European Union. With an ore processing capacity of 2.7 million tons annually, Kemi Mine supplies the chrome for Outokumpu's ferrochrome and stainless steel production in the nearby town of Tornio. Jennmar will serve as a long-term ground control partner, supporting the ongoing stability and efficiency of this strategically important underground asset. Jennmar will also work closely with Kemi Mine's management and underground technical teams to support a structured change-management process designed to optimize mining operations.

About Jennmar
Jennmar is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, Jennmar's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

About Outokumpu
Outokumpu's vision is to pioneer materials and technologies that power tomorrow. As the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition and leading the development of low-CO2 metals and solutions across the stainless steel value chain - and beyond.

Outokumpu's business is based on the circular economy: the products are made from more than 90% recycled materials, which are turned into fully recyclable stainless steel with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, energy, industrial applications and household appliances. With Outokumpu's new EVOLVE strategy, the company focuses on maximizing value in sustainable stainless steel while expanding the offering in advanced materials & alloys, ferrochrome and innovative technologies. Outokumpu operates production sites in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, and Mexico whilst Outokumpu's mine in Kemi, Finland is the only chrome mine within the European Union. In 2025, Outokumpu's revenue was EUR 5.5 billion. Outokumpu employs approximately 8,600 professionals in nearly 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com

Contacts

Jennmar
Michelle Eastly
Marketing Director, Jennmar
meastly@jennmar.com

Outokumpu
Outokumpu media desk
tel. +358 40 351 9840
media@outokumpu.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jennmar-announces-partnership-with-outokumpus-kemi-mine-302864513.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.