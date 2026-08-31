Rapid growth in data centers, industrial production, and economy-wide electrification is straining power systems worldwide. At the same time, manufacturers of steel, cement, chemicals, and other materials remain largely dependent on fossil fuels to provide the high-temperature process heat they need. Electrified Thermal Solutions, a Boston-based startup, is developing a thermal storage system designed to electrify heavy industry while limiting strain on the grid. The company's Joule Hive Thermal Battery (JHTB), also known as the E-brick, combines traditional firebricks with advanced firebricks ...

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