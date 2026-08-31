Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX) ("BrenX" or the "Company"), formerly Brenmiller Energy Ltd., a leading provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") and integrated industrial energy solutions, today announced that Nir Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of BrenX, participated in an interview with "The Big Biz Show," an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show.

During the interview, Mr. Brenmiller discussed BrenX's evolution from a TES technology company toward becoming an integrated industrial energy company, as well as the strategy behind the Company's recent rebranding. He also discussed the growing energy demands created by artificial intelligence ("AI") and data centers, the potential role of BrenX's bGen TES technology in helping industrial customers manage energy costs and grid volatility, and the Company's plans to integrate energy generation, storage, industrial heat and data center infrastructure. Mr. Brenmiller also highlighted BrenX's progress in pursuing opportunities with industrial customers and its plans in Hungary to develop an integrated energy platform combining solar generation, industrial steam, data center infrastructure and other energy services.

The interview aired on cable TV and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio via The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio, and iHeart Media in 175 countries, on August 27, 2026.

To access the full interview, please click here.

Podcasts of the show are available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spreaker.com, and TuneIn, as well as to subscribers of biztv.com or ytaclub.com.

About the Big Biz Show

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," The Big Biz Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. For more information, go to bigbizshow.com.

About BrenX Ltd.

BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX) is reshaping industrial energy to make it cleaner, more reliable and lower cost. Building on its proprietary bGen thermal energy storage technology, which converts electricity and recovered heat into dispatchable thermal energy, BrenX develops, owns, operates and optimizes energy assets that serve industrial customers and data centers. From local generation and storage to grid connectivity and intelligent energy management, BrenX brings together technologies and infrastructure to create complete energy platforms around customer needs, with flexible energy assets designed to meet growing energy demand.

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.bren-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: its strategy and evolution into an integrated industrial energy company; the anticipated growth in energy demand associated with AI and data centers; the potential role and benefits of the Company's bGen TES technology; the Company's plans to integrate energy generation, storage, industrial heat and data center infrastructure; opportunities with industrial customers; and the Company's plans to develop an integrated energy platform in Hungary combining solar generation, industrial steam, data center infrastructure and other energy services. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312062