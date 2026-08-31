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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 14:42 Uhr
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Polish Storage Project in Plock Secures Financing, Taps ZOE Energy Storage for Integration

PLOCK, Poland, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A grid-scale battery storage project in the central Polish city of Plock has reached financial close on 2026 August 20, with ZOE Energy Storage brought in to handle system integration. The facility will have a storage capacity of 10.03 MWh. The development is being advanced by ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA PLOCK Sp. z o.o., which is wholly owned by SCAVOLT P.S.A. - a domestic energy group active in distributed generation and storage solutions.

Non-recourse financing for the project has been arranged through mBank S.A., facilitated with the involvement of EPC contractor Infinite SmBank S.A. olar Sp. z o.o. These funds will be allocated to battery hardware and construction-related activities. ZOE Energy Storage has been contracted to lead system integration, with contractual performance targets covering round-trip efficiency and response-time metrics. The company's delivery scope includes equipment procurement, installation and pre-commissioning validation.

Configured as a standalone energy storage facility without any co-located generation, the Plock project is scheduled to synchronise with the national grid and commence test runs and commissioning on 15 March 2027. The battery will deliver fast-response frequency containment and active power balancing to the system operator, services that have become particularly critical as Poland's wind and solar fleet continues to expand. The past two years have seen record installations of distributed PV and onshore wind, and grid operators are now turning to storage to mitigate congestion and avoid curtailment during periods of oversupply.

The closure of financing clears the path for civil works to begin, and the project is already moving toward the procurement and logistics phase. Once completed, the Plock battery will not only serve local balancing needs but also contribute to the broader stability of the central Polish grid node, which has experienced increased congestion due to wind generation from the Baltic coast. The project is one of several storage initiatives that grid planners are counting on to maintain operational margins ahead of the upcoming winter peak demand period.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polish-storage-project-in-pock-secures-financing-taps-zoe-energy-storage-for-integration-302864947.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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