Infillion Launches Infinite Video, Connecting Infillion TrueX, CTV, OLV, and Interactive Video Through One Data and Identity Layer

As digital video claims more than 60% of U.S. TV and video ad spend, Infillion replaces fragmented buying infrastructure with one platform that connects attention to action across every screen.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Digital video now accounts for more than 60% of U.S. TV and video advertising spend, a market worth $81.9 billion this year. Most advertisers are still buying it in pieces: CTV through one vendor, OLV through another, interactive somewhere else, each format measured differently and optimized in isolation.

Infillion today launched Infinite Video , a unified video advertising solution that connects Infillion TrueX, CTV, Interactive Video, and OLV on a single platform. The difference is in the infrastructure: the same data, identity, and measurement layer operates across every format, turning separate video buys into one connected strategy with optimization running continuously across every format and every screen.

Infinite Video includes four connected formats:

Infillion TrueX, an opt-in value exchange format that delivers guaranteed viewer attention in brand-safe, premium content environments.

Infillion CTV, with 100% direct publisher supply, live sports coverage across all major leagues on a single IO, genre-targeted delivery with show-level reporting, pause ads with shoppable creative capabilities, and Infinite Canvas interactive creative available on every impression.

Infillion Interactive Video, scalable interactive ad experiences built by Infillion's award-winning Creative Studio across premium inventory.

Infillion OLV, extending connected video reach across desktop and mobile beyond the TV screen to drive consumer action.

Every format runs on the same data infrastructure: Infillion's XGraph identity graph covering 300 million U.S. individuals, first-party location data, zero-party survey data from streaming viewers, and Catalina purchase intelligence spanning 170 million verified U.S. households and more than 80 billion transactions.

Measurement is unified across the full funnel. Brand lift, ad recall, and viewability sit alongside video completion, interaction rate, ROAS, foot traffic, and purchase attribution-all from a single platform, with no manual reconciliation across vendors.

"The goal at Infillion is to always reduce complexity and waste for our clients and partners. Over the past year, we have greatly expanded our video supply and continued investing in our proprietary video formats. Infinite Video brings that work together, connecting our Guaranteed Attention formats with our performance products in one solution, across one platform," said Bill Todd, General Manager of Media, Infillion.

Infinite Video is available now. For more information, visit infillion.com.

About Infillion

Infillion is the first fully composable advertising platform, built to reduce complexity, waste, and opacity in digital media. Born from the unification of category-defining technologies, including MediaMath, TrueX, Gimbal, Drawbridge, and Catalina, Infillion connects demand, supply, data, and creative in a single platform with the transparency of the open web and the scale of walled gardens. Powered by exclusive deterministic purchase intelligence, Infillion enables verified, purchase-based targeting and optimization across the consumer journey through a composable infrastructure that serves media buyers and sellers, agencies, retailers, commerce networks, and enterprise clients. Whether through white-glove managed service, self-service, or agentic automation, Infillion empowers businesses to execute their unique strategies with zero-hop efficiency, proprietary AI logic, and radical data transparency. Headquartered in New York City, Infillion drives infinite outcomes from attention to action.

Learn more at www.infillion.com

Media Contact:

Calynn Krieger

EVP, Marketing

calynn.krieger@infillion.com

SOURCE: Infillion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/infillion-launches-infinite-video-connecting-infillion-truex-ctv-1214653