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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Vanguard 500 Index Fund Turns 50: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 31st

  • Today marks the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund.
    • Considered the industry's first index fund for individual investors.
    • The fund holds approximately $1.7 trillion in assets across all its share classes.
    • Vanguard's Kathy Kellert will join NYSE Live to explain what makes the fund revolutionary.
  • The Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium kicks off September 10th.
    • The event is designed to connect aerospace and defense companies with shareholders, investors, fund managers, and analysts.
    • Participants will discuss key trends shaping the industry, including accelerating global defense spending and technological modernization.
    • Gabelli Funds Portfolio Manager Tony Bancroft will join NYSE Live to discuss how the event connects companies with investors.
  • Investors renew their focus on the Middle East following new developments.
    • The U.S. struck Iranian rocket launchers on Sunday, marking the first military action against Iran in more than a month.
    • The Dow Jones industrial Average will look to clinch its fifth consecutive willing month during today's session.

Opening Bell
Vanguard celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Closing Bell
Ronald McDonald House NY marks the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on September 1st

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vanguard-500-index-fund-turns-50-nyse-content-update-302864960.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.