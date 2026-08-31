New York Stock Exchange: Vanguard 500 Index Fund Turns 50: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 31st

Today marks the 50 th anniversary of the launch of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Considered the industry's first index fund for individual investors. The fund holds approximately $1.7 trillion in assets across all its share classes. Vanguard's Kathy Kellert will join NYSE Live to explain what makes the fund revolutionary.

The Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium kicks off September 10 th . The event is designed to connect aerospace and defense companies with shareholders, investors, fund managers, and analysts. Participants will discuss key trends shaping the industry, including accelerating global defense spending and technological modernization. Gabelli Funds Portfolio Manager Tony Bancroft will join NYSE Live to discuss how the event connects companies with investors.

Investors renew their focus on the Middle East following new developments. The U.S. struck Iranian rocket launchers on Sunday, marking the first military action against Iran in more than a month. The Dow Jones industrial Average will look to clinch its fifth consecutive willing month during today's session.



Opening Bell

Vanguard celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Closing Bell

Ronald McDonald House NY marks the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on September 1st

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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