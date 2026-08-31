BODYWELLE Expands Erectile Dysfunction Care With Shockwave Therapy in Miami Beach

The physician-led practice now offers low-intensity shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction, following a review of health history, symptoms, and hormone and metabolic panels.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / BODYWELLE , a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, has added low-intensity shockwave therapy to the treatments it offers for erectile dysfunction. The therapy is delivered as part of a men's sexual wellness evaluation rather than as a standalone service, an approach consistent with how the practice treats conditions with vascular and hormonal components. Information about the treatment and the factors that contribute to erectile dysfunction is available on the practice's erectile dysfunction and shockwave therapy page.

Alonso Martin, M.D. is a UCLA-trained neuroscientist and licensed physician specializing in aesthetics, wellness, and longevity medicine.

A Treatment Directed at Blood Flow

Low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy, often abbreviated LI-ESWT, directs focused acoustic pulses into penile tissue. The pulses are understood to stimulate angiogenesis, the formation of new blood vessels, and to help break down micro-plaque within existing vessels. Reduced blood flow is among the most common physiological contributors to erectile dysfunction, and the therapy is directed at that underlying vascular condition rather than at producing an erection on demand. Oral medications act over a period of hours. Shockwave therapy is delivered as a course, with changes accruing in the tissue over the weeks that follow.

Evaluation Comes First

Alonso Martin, MD , reviews health history, lifestyle, and symptoms, with laboratory and hormone testing when the presentation indicates it, before determining whether shockwave therapy is appropriate. Erectile dysfunction can originate in vascular, hormonal, neurological, metabolic, or psychological factors, and in many men more than one is present at the same time. Where reduced blood flow is the dominant contributor, shockwave therapy addresses it directly. Where testing points to low testosterone or a metabolic issue, the plan may pair the therapy with hormone optimization or other care. Candidacy and results vary by individual, and the therapy is best suited to men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction of vascular origin.

What the Research Shows

A 2025 meta-analysis of 12 randomized controlled trials compared low-intensity shockwave therapy against a sham procedure, an inactive version of the same treatment used as a control. Across 882 men with vasculogenic erectile dysfunction, the analysis reported statistically significant improvement in International Index of Erectile Function scores among the men who received the therapy, along with an increase in the proportion reaching an erection hardness score of three or higher.

Subsequent reviews have reached similar conclusions on erectile function scores while noting that the size of the benefit varies across study populations and treatment protocols.

What a Session Involves

Sessions are performed in-office and run roughly 15 to 20 minutes. Topical numbing cream is applied first, after which a handheld applicator directs acoustic pulses to the penile and perineal areas. Nothing is injected and nothing is cut, and no anesthesia beyond the cream is used. Patients return to their usual activity right away, with no recovery period and no exercise restriction. A full course generally spans several weeks, with the number of sessions set during evaluation and revised as progress is tracked.

Combining Shockwave Therapy With PRP

For some patients, shockwave therapy is paired with platelet-rich plasma. A small volume of the patient's blood is drawn and processed so that its platelets are concentrated, then injected into the treatment area. Concentrating platelets raises the local supply of growth factors, vascular endothelial growth factor among them, which signals the body to build new vessels. Shockwave therapy is understood to trigger that same signaling. Because adding PRP means an injection, it is not part of every course. Its suitability depends on the cause of the erectile dysfunction, the patient's vascular health, and the response to an initial series of shockwave sessions.

Erectile Dysfunction as a Clinical Signal

The arteries supplying the penis are narrower than the coronary arteries, which means vascular disease often becomes apparent as erectile dysfunction before it produces cardiac symptoms. For a practice organized around longevity and preventive care, that makes the evaluation itself clinically useful. Men who present with erectile concerns are frequently assessed for the metabolic and hormonal conditions that might otherwise go undetected, and the resulting plan often extends beyond the original complaint.

Availability in Miami Beach

Shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction is available at BODYWELLE's Miami Beach office at 1060 Alton Road. Consultations are private, and treatment plans are determined following medical evaluation. The practice also offers hormone optimization, metabolic testing, and regenerative therapies that may be incorporated into a plan depending on what the evaluation identifies.

Alonso Martin, MD, trained as a neuroscientist at UCLA, where his research addressed oxidative stress and longevity, before earning his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He completed a family medicine residency at UC Irvine Medical Center, where his clinical work included hormone and metabolic disorders alongside hypertension and chronic disease management. He founded BODYWELLE and directs its men's sexual wellness care.

Patients can contact the practice to schedule a consultation. Additional information about treatments and patient outcomes is available on the practice's Instagram .

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, Florida, founded by Alonso Martin, MD. The practice provides longevity diagnostics, hormone and metabolic optimization, regenerative therapies, medically supervised weight management, body contouring, and functional rehabilitation. Treatment plans are developed under physician supervision with an emphasis on measurable physiological outcomes.

Contact Information

Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-expands-erectile-dysfunction-care-with-shockwave-therapy-in-1213747