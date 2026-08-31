Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Issues Quarterly Update on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of its company-sponsored research quarterly update on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI), a physical AI ecosystem company focused on robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovations and technology.

Key Highlights

Revenue Growth Accelerates - Faraday Future reported Q2:26 revenue of approximately $0.8 million, representing a 1,448% year-over-year increase from approximately $0.1 million in Q2:25. Revenue also increased approximately 63% sequentially from $0.5 million in Q1:26.

Robot Shipments Continue to Increase - The Company reported cumulative robot shipments of 242 units through Q2:26, while subsequently increasing cumulative shipments to 394 units by the end of July. Management has reiterated its expectation of shipping approximately 2,000 robots during FY:26.

Customer Deposits Remain Strong - Faraday Future exited Q2:26 with approximately $13.4 million in customer deposits, relatively stable compared with $13.8 million at the end of Q1:26. EGR believes the level of deposits provides an indication of continued demand and represents potential future revenue as orders are fulfilled.

Four-Core, Full-Stack AI Strategy - During Q2, Faraday Future evolved its strategy into a "Four-Core, Full-Stack AI ecosystem," adding Industry Productivity Solutions and Developer Platform alongside the EAI Brain, EAI Devices and EAI Data Factory.

Advancing EAI Brain Technology - The Company has completed the initial development of its core technology framework for the EAI robot brain and established a comprehensive stack encompassing AI interaction, vision, language, action, VLA models, robotic manipulation and whole-body motion control. Faraday Future is also leveraging NVIDIA GR00T for continued VLA model fine-tuning and training on real robot data.

EAI Data Factory Shows Commercial Progress - The EAI Data Factory has formed what management describes as a complete commercial closed loop, with initial sample payments generated. The Company's primary customer has a potential order value of more than $400,000 at the high end, while negotiations continue with a top-tier data company. Faraday Future has also engaged more than 20 supplier partners and reached initial agreements with two partners for Southeast Asia data collection sites.

Expanding Industry Productivity Solutions - Faraday Future plans to initially focus its Industry Productivity Solutions strategy on education, industrial applications, security inspection and other existing markets. The integrated deployment model is designed to support multiple robots, locations, robot form factors and remote operations while accelerating real-world data collection and development of the EAI Brain.

Liquidity and Capital Access - Faraday Future exited Q2:26 with approximately $53.9 million in cash and equivalents, including $11.2 million of unrestricted cash. The Company raised approximately $70 million in capital during Q2 and subsequently raised another $1 million through an at-the-market share offering.

Potential Dual Revenue Opportunity - In addition to robot sales, Faraday Future has begun generating data subscription contracts and believes increasing robot sales and deployments could create an opportunity for revenue growth from both hardware and skills-related services.

Full Report

The full Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. Fiscal Q2 2026 Quarterly Update from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

ffai-q226-quarterly-update.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/ffai/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)



About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) is a physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovations and technology. The Company focuses on embodied AI robotics, including EAI humanoid and bionic robots, EAI automotive-focused robots and the EAI Brain. During Q2:26, the Company expanded its strategy into a Four-Core, Full-Stack AI ecosystem encompassing the EAI Brain, EAI Devices, EAI Data Factory, and Industry Productivity Solutions and Developer Platform.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Faraday Future's business operations, financial performance, robot shipments, customer demand, technology development, commercialization initiatives, data-related opportunities, Industry Productivity Solutions, future revenue opportunities and growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty regarding demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its robotics and AI technologies, manufacturing and deployment challenges, the timing and amount of future revenue, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, potential dilution, competition, technology development risks, and the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy.

Disclosure

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY, and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC (EGR) solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com (EG), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid twenty five thousand dollars and does not expect to receive an additional payment over the following eleven months. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://emerginggrowth.com/faraday-egr-report-disclosure/.

It is the intent of EGR to provide continuing coverage on a quarterly basis, or otherwise for the subject Company of this report; however, EGR and EG will not notify readers of this report if coverage by EGR, for any reason is terminated.

The reader or user of this content agrees that neither EGR and / or EG nor the analysts, directors, officers, employees, representatives, independent contractors, agents or affiliates of EGR and EG shall be liable or held liable for any omissions, errors, or inaccuracies, regardless of cause, foreseeability, or the lack of timeliness of this or any of our other reports to users. This lack of liability extends to direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, losses, lost income, lost profit, or opportunity costs.

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Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

FFAI Q2.26 Quarterly Update

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/emerging-growth-research-issues-quarterly-update-on-faraday-future-inte-1214511