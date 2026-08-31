Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Health Canada Approves Sunshine Biopharma's Atenolol for Treating and Managing Cardiovascular Conditions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications, is pleased to announce the approval of its Atenolol tablets of 25mg, 50mg and 100mg for the Canadian market. Atenolol is the generic equivalent of the brand name, Tenormin.

Atenolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta-blockers. It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in the body, such as epinephrine, on the heart and blood vessels. This effect lowers the heart rate, blood pressure, and strain on the heart.

Atenolol is primarily indicated for:

Hypertension Management : Lowering high blood pressure to help prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems.

Angina Pectoris : Treating chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.

Post-Myocardial Infarction: Improving survival rates when administered clinically following a heart attack.

According to Research and Markets, Atenolol market size has grown strongly in recent years. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from $12.45 billion in 2025 to $17.85 billion in 2030. According to IQVIA Pharmafocus 2028, the Canadian pharmaceutical market accounts for approximately 2.1% of the global pharmaceutical market and ranks as the sixth largest worldwide.

Sunshine Biopharma has established a robust distribution network across Canada through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc. The addition of Atenolol to our portfolio of drugs represents a strategic expansion for the Company into the area of managing cardiovascular conditions. It is anticipated that Sunshine Biopharma's Atenolol will be ready to ship to pharmacies by the end of 2026.

"With the approval of Atenolol oral tablets, Sunshine Biopharma continues to build momentum across its generics platform," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO. "This approval strengthens our competitive position and reflects our commitment to broadening access to dependable, affordable medicines."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/health-canada-approves-sunshine-biopharmas-atenolol-for-treating-and-1214581