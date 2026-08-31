Super Copper Corp: Super Copper Featured at OTC Markets' Virtual Investor Conference, Presentation Replay Now Available

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE:CUPR)(OTCQB:CUPPF)(FSE:N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Zachary Dolesky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, presented live at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference on August 27, 2026, the proprietary investor conference series of OTC Markets Group. The presentation, followed by a live question-and-answer session with investors, is now available for replay.

Watch the presentation replay here: https://youtu.be/cgJhpOSea0o?si=9qF_lApI7bhrf_Wy

The conference brought together a full day of live presentations from companies listed on the NASDAQ, OTC Markets, Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange, spanning copper, rare earths, phosphate, manganese, uranium, natural hydrogen and battery technology. Super Copper was one of a select group of copper explorers invited to present.

Presentation Overview

The Company's presentation covered the following:

Maiden drilling underway at Cordillera Cobre: The Company's fully funded Phase 1 diamond drill program is in progress at the El Alto target. The program is designed to systematically test a chargeability corridor extending over 800 metres in strike length, defined by the Company's 2025-2026 surface sampling, ground magnetics, IP and 3D magnetic vector inversion ("MVI") programs.

Kilometre-scale targets at Castilla: New 3D MVI modelling at the Castilla Project has identified anomalies extending from near surface to depths of approximately 400 to 800 metres, directly beneath surface rock samples grading up to 17.7% copper and 53.8 g/t gold, consistent with a structurally controlled iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") system.

Strategy and platform: Super Copper's approach of acquiring, advancing, and consolidating copper assets in Chile's Atacama Region, a district with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors, executed through a single integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy.

Upcoming catalysts: Assay results from the Phase 1 program at El Alto expected through the balance of 2026, alongside finalizing drill targets at Castilla.

The Company's corporate presentation is available on its website at www.supercopper.com.

Investors and analysts wishing to arrange a follow-up discussion with management are invited to contact the Company at investors@supercopper.com.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

For further information please contact:

Zachary Dymala-Dolesky

Chief Executive Officer

Super Copper Corp.

investors@supercopper.com

Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential significance of the sampling results at the Cordillera Cobre Property; the presence of a high-grade copper system; plans for geophysical surveys, additional sampling, and drilling; the potential for identifying feeder structures and expanding known mineralized zones; and the overall exploration strategy and future activities at the project.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, expectations, and estimates as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: exploration results not meeting expectations; geological interpretations proving incorrect; difficulties in obtaining permits or financing for further exploration; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; and general economic and regulatory factors affecting the mining industry.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Super Copper believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Super Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/super-copper-featured-at-otc-markets-virtual-investor-conference-presentation-rep-1214611