Tuscania, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - On the evening of August 25, 2026 local time, the final performance of the Tuscany Festival in Italy came to a triumphant close, marking the successful conclusion of the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra's 2026 European tour. From August 18 to 27, the young orchestra, founded just three years ago, was invited to participate in some of Europe's major musical events. Crossing Slovenia, Austria and Italy, it performed in Ljubljana and appeared at four renowned international festivals-the Ljubljana Festival, the Brahms Festival, the Emilia-Romagna Festival and the Tuscany Festival-completing five high-profile concerts.

From the shores of Taihu Lake to the foothills of the Alps, from the Danube to the Italian Peninsula, the orchestra brought the "new sound of China" to the heartland of the world's classical music scene with technical precision and vibrant passion. Its performances won high praise from audiences and music professionals alike. Through its remarkable artistic achievements, the orchestra showcased the cultural image of Wuxi and conveyed the confident voice of contemporary Chinese culture. In Europe, audiences heard the sound of Wuxi-and the youthful voice of Chinese symphonic music resonated on the world stage.

I. Prestigious Stages Across Europe Mark a New Milestone in Internationalization

This tour represents another milestone in the orchestra's international journey, following cultural exchange performances in France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Japan, Belgium and Croatia, as well as its full-ensemble tour of Russia in 2025.

The four festivals are all long-established and internationally acclaimed. The Ljubljana Festival is one of Central Europe's premier cultural and artistic events. In 2026, as China and Austria celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Brahms Festival, jointly presented by the Brahms Association and the Carinthian Music Association, carried particular significance as a platform for cultural exchange. The Emilia-Romagna Festival and the Tuscany Festival are also major events on Italy's classical music calendar.

The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra was not only the sole Chinese orchestra invited to the Ljubljana Festival, but also the first Chinese professional orchestra to perform at the Tuscany Festival. Its full ensemble also took the stage at all four prestigious festivals, marking a significant recognition of its professional standards within Europe's core artistic circles. It was also the first time since Wuxi was named a "City of Music" that the city's orchestra had appeared as a complete ensemble in the heart of Europe's classical music community.

Darko Brlek, director of the Ljubljana Festival, was visibly moved after the performance: "For the first time in the festival's more than 70-year history, the audience gave a Chinese orchestra a standing ovation!" From Eastern Europe to Southern Europe, this young orchestra ignited the enthusiasm of every city with its music and enabled the world to hear the youthful vitality of Chinese symphonic music.

II. Western Classics Meet Chinese Original Works

The tour's carefully curated programs brought together Western masterpieces and contemporary Chinese compositions. Works by Brahms and Verdi were presented alongside Flying Apsaras, an original symphonic suite commissioned by the orchestra, creating a dialogue across time and cultures in Europe's historic cities. From Slovenia to Austria and from Emilia-Romagna to Tuscany, classical traditions and contemporary innovation came together through music, introducing a fresh Eastern narrative to the classical music world.

As a centerpiece of the tour, Flying Apsaras embarked on a new European journey following its acclaimed appearance in Russia in 2025. The work was performed throughout the four festivals, engaging in a profound dialogue with audiences in the birthplace and heartland of classical music.

This was more than a showcase of a single composition-it was a journey of cultural confidence. Through the musical language of China, Flying Apsaras tells an Eastern story, blending Chinese cultural spirit into the framework of the Western symphonic tradition and allowing the world to hear a China that is both deeply rooted in tradition and full of youthful energy.

III. Maestros and Rising Talents Showcase the Confidence of a New Generation of Chinese Musicians

The tour was led by Lin Daye, the orchestra's artistic director and principal conductor. Winner of the First Prize at the 6th Georg Solti International Conductors' Competition in 2012, the acclaimed conductor guided the ensemble with a precise and highly expressive conducting style. Leading a youthful orchestra with an average age of just 28, he brought together youthful dynamism and artistic depth, offering European audiences a vivid expression of the confidence of China's younger generation.

Alongside established artistic leadership, the orchestra demonstrated a strong commitment to original creation and the development of emerging talent. Li Shaosheng, the orchestra's music director and composer, created original works specifically for the ensemble. Young conductor Chen Yanlin took charge of independent performances and conducted the entire second half of the Austrian concert from memory, displaying both composure and commanding musical ability.

Suona virtuoso Zhang Qianyuan engaged in a dialogue between the traditional Chinese instrument and the Western orchestra, while tenor Xue Haoyin joined the tour as a featured guest artist. Chinese and international musicians shared the stage in a vibrant musical exchange.

This diverse lineup reflects the orchestra's long-term vision of "artistic leadership, original creation and youth development," while demonstrating to the world the vitality of Chinese symphonic music, where artistic traditions are passed on and new talent continues to emerge.

IV. Flash Mobs and Cultural Dialogue Bring Symphony Music Beyond the Concert Hall

Beyond the concert stage, the orchestra carefully organized a series of cultural exchange activities for European audiences.

On August 20, representatives of the orchestra were invited to attend the "Making Friends Through Music, Mutual Learning Among Civilizations" reception hosted by the Embassy of China in Slovenia in Ljubljana. Nearly 100 guests, including the Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Slovenia, representatives of the Ljubljana Festival organizing committee and friends from various sectors of Slovenian society, attended the event. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the history of China-Slovenia cultural exchanges and the international dissemination of symphonic music.

Meanwhile, the orchestra staged several musical flash mobs at landmark locations in cities including Ljubljana and Imola. As beloved Jiangnan folk melodies such as Taihu Beauty and Wuxi Scenery filled the air, the light and intimate sounds brought the gentle charm of the Taihu region to European streets. Passersby stopped to listen, with many raising their phones to capture the spontaneous performances.

V. From Taihu Lake to Europe: A Cultural Calling Card for the "City of Music"

Since its establishment in June 2023, the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra has pursued a development strategy centered on professionalism, youth and internationalization. In just three years, it has given more than 260 performances and traveled to more than ten countries.

Through this European tour, the orchestra used music as a bridge to deepen international artistic dialogue amid a concentrated showcase of Wuxi's cultural strength. It further strengthened the city's connections with the global cultural community and used music to tell China's story in a vivid and compelling way.

The three-country musical journey allowed the world to see Wuxi's cultural confidence and artistic strength as a "City of Music." The organizers and music directors of all four festivals spoke highly of the orchestra's performances and extended invitations for future collaborations, expressing strong enthusiasm for working together again.

This recognition represents not only an affirmation of the orchestra's artistic standards, but also a sign that Chinese symphonic music is continuing to make its voice heard on the world stage with confidence. With its youthful vitality and solid artistic capabilities, this young orchestra is enabling the world to hear Wuxi, better understand China, and experience the powerful new voice of Chinese symphonic music in the new era.

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