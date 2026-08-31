Company Strengthens its Connection to the World of Sport with Rebrand to Minute

Minute Media today unveiled its new brand identity, Minute, reflecting the company's evolution into a leading global sports content and technology business. As the company celebrates its 15th year, the new brand represents its ascension, expanded capabilities and vision for connecting the world of sport.

Fifteen years since its founding, Minute Media has grown well beyond its original name, expanding its offerings and deepening its focus on sports. Today, it proudly re-introduces itself as Minute, a name and identity that illustrate what the company has become: a business that connects audiences with sports every minute through cutting edge technology and premium sports content.

The clean new logo is an "M" that captures the dynamism of sports. The mark leans and rises like the cheers of fans in a stadium and the waves of impact as Minute's content is consumed around the world. The period after the "M" dots the mark with confidence and authority, demonstrating pride in the content Minute shares and the technology it creates.

"For 15 years, we've been obsessed with helping the world experience sports in more meaningful ways. Over that time, we've significantly expanded our technology, content portfolio and sales capabilities, broadening our role across the sports ecosystem. It became clear that our name no longer told that story," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO, Minute. "Our new identity reflects the company we've become and where we're headed. We're proud to introduce Minute a brand built to connect the world of sports, one minute at a time."

What Minute Stands for:

In sports, a minute is everything. It's where champions are made, world records are captured and history is written. The new identity reflects those defining moments and the way Minute powers the sports ecosystem.

The Minute Sports Portfolio

Minute's owned and operated content brands, The Players' Tribune, FanSided and Sports Illustrated (SI), celebrate powerful sports stories from around the world and from the athlete and fan perspective. The Players' Tribune is a first-of-its-kind content platform that was developed by athletes for athletes to connect them with fans through the power of storytelling. Fansided is a network of fandom-focused sports, entertainment and lifestyle communities. SI is the essential destination for fans looking for expert coverage of the games and athletes they love most.

The Minute Platform

The new Minute identity includes the launch of the The Minute Platform, a unified platform name that houses the company's current suite of technology and content offerings. These include: Minute Video, an online video platform (formerly known as STN Video); Minute SSP, a supply side platform that provides buyers with exclusive direct demand; and a content offering that provides publishers with a video library comprised of content from sports leagues and 250+ premium content providers. All of these products are underpinned by a robust data, AI and monetization layer. The Minute Platform serves Minute's own content brands as well as thousands of publishers, advertisers, sports leagues and content providers across all industries.

Founded in Israel in 2011, Minute began as a digital publisher focused on global football. For the past 15 years, Minute has evolved to be a leading global destination for sports from both the fan and athlete perspective with three owned and operated content brands, 400+ employees and offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv.

The new look and name were developed in partnership with We Are Bill, a brand transformation consultancy.

About Minute

Minute is a global technology and content company built for the future of sports consumption. Minute's proprietary technology, the Minute Platform, enables the creation, distribution and monetization of digital content experiences, which powers Minute's portfolio of trusted content brands, including Sports Illustrated, The Players' Tribune, and FanSided as well as third-party publishers and advertisers. The Minute Platform also includes Minute Video, an online video platform (OVP), which provides partners with access to a robust sports highlights rights portfolio. Minute is building the future of how the world connects with sport, powered by innovation, shared globally and trusted by millions of fans and the partners we serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831293070/en/

Contacts:

Dan Sabreen dan.s@minutemedia.com