QPS Holdings, LLC (QPS) today announced a significant renewal of its elemental bioanalysis infrastructure through the acquisition of two PerkinElmer NexION 2200 inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) systems to be housed in its Netherlands laboratories. The new instruments will replace two Agilent 7700 ICP-MS systems currently operating within the bioanalysis department. The NexION 2200 platform was selected to support robust trace-element analysis, effective management of analytical interferences, reliable performance with challenging sample matrices, and efficient laboratory operations.

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Daniel Schulz-Jander, QPS Senior Director, Bioanalysis

The investment is part of a broader upgrade and renewal program focused on maintaining a modern, reliable, and sustainable mass spectrometry capabilities across QPS global laboratory facilities. In addition to replacing established analytical equipment, the upgrade encompasses instrument qualification, method transfer, workflow optimization, employee training, and long-term lifecycle management.

QPS Netherlands will introduce the new instruments through a controlled implementation and qualification process. Existing methods will be assessed and transferred using appropriate comparability, bridging, or validation activities, depending on their intended use and regulatory status. This approach is designed to maintain continuity for ongoing studies while establishing a renewed platform for future method development and validation.

"ICP-MS is an important part of our bioanalytical offering, particularly for programs requiring sensitive and selective quantification of elements in complex biological matrices," said Fred van Heuveln, QPS Director, Bioanalysis. "By replacing both systems at the same time, we are creating an upgraded analytical platform that will ensure reliable project execution through efficient method deployment and sample analysis, while providing a platform for the evolving requirements of our clients."

The two-system configuration will provide operational flexibility and redundancy. Standardizing the ICP-MS platform is expected to simplify training, maintenance, method transfer and routine laboratory support while helping QPS manage study schedules and changing analytical demands.

"This initiative represents more than an equipment replacement," added Daniel Schulz-Jander, QPS Senior Director, Bioanalysis. "This strategic renewal of our ICP-MS systems ensures QPS maintains cutting-edge technology to deliver highly sensitive and robust analytical solutions for our clients' projects. This investment reinforces our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional elemental bioanalysis for both traditional and emerging drug development programs."

QPS Netherlands has more than two decades of experience with ICP-MS-based bioanalysis. Its capabilities include total, free and trace elemental analysis, as well as LC-ICP-MS applications for speciation, stability and metabolite-related investigations. Installation, qualification, and phased implementation of the two NexION 2200 systems are ongoing and scheduled to be completed in Q3 2026.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

QPS is a global, full-service, GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, bioanalysis, preclinical and clinical drug development services. Since 1995, QPS has grown from a small bioanalysis shop into a full-service CRO with 1,200+ employees in the US, Europe, and Asia. Today, QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in pharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine, clinical trial units, central laboratory services, PBMC processing, and clinical research operations services. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalysis and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. Through continual enhancements in capacities and resources, QPS stands tall in its commitment to delivering superior quality, skilled performance, and trusted service to its valued customers. For more information, visit www.qps.com, email info@qps.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

QPS:

Name: Gabrielle Pastore

Phone: 1-302-635-4290

Email: Gabrielle.Pastore@QPS.com