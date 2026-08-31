Forward Networks, Inc.: Forward Opens Free 30-Day Access to Its Award-Winning Network Digital Twin

The digital twin foundation for AI and autonomous networking, trusted by the Fortune 500

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward (formerly Forward Networks) today opened free 30-day access to Forward Enterprise, its mathematically accurate network digital twin. For the first time, any network, security, or cloud team can run their production environment through the same technology that Fortune 500 companies depend on to know exactly how their network behaves.

"For over a decade, the world's most complex networks have run on certainty because they trusted Forward," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder of Forward. "We built this for the Fortune 500 first because that's where the stakes were highest. But certainty shouldn't be reserved for the biggest budgets. We're opening Forward Enterprise to organizations of every size, free for 30 days, because every team deserves to know what their network will do before they act."

Since launching in 2013, Forward has been recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner, named to the Fortune Cyber 60, included in the GSMA 100, and honored with numerous security and networking innovation awards. The Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking (May 2026, G00846621) named network digital twin technology as transformational and mentions Forward as a sample vendor.

During the 30-day trial, teams can use Forward Enterprise to:

Understand exactly how your network behaves end-to-end, from the data center to the cloud, without piecing it together from spreadsheets and tribal knowledge

Ask anything about your network in plain English and get a verified, evidence-based answer instantly, powered by Forward AI

Find every asset a new CVE actually touches, and know which ones to fix first, based on real exposure

Forward AI, included in every trial, replaces the old way of digging through configs and waiting on a senior engineer. Ask a question in plain English and get an answer verified against the network itself.

"As networks become increasingly complex, certainty isn't a luxury-it's a fundamental requirement," said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst, ZK Research. "Forward's digital twin moves teams away from 'tribal knowledge' and manual configs toward automated, AI-driven operations that keep networks secure and resilient."

The free 30-day trial of Forward Enterprise, including Forward AI, starts now. No credit card required. Start at www.forwardnetworks.com/free-trial.

About Forward

Forward makes safe autonomous networking possible. The company's mathematically accurate network digital twin delivers deterministic proof of how any change will affect the production network before it is made, giving organizations the behavioral insight they need to move fast, operate securely, and scale with confidence across multi-vendor environments and every major cloud, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM.

Global leaders, including Goldman Sachs, PayPal, S&P Global, IBM, and Dell, alongside other Fortune 500 enterprises, fast-growing companies, and government agencies, rely on Forward to ensure network behavior matches intent. According to a recent IDC report, the average Forward customer experiences $14.2M in annual benefits through improved efficiency and security.

Backed by A. Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs, MSD Partners, Omega Venture Partners, Section 32, and Threshold Ventures, Forward is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com.

Media Contacts:

Dustin Rausa

dustin.rausa@guyergroup.com

Dawn Slusher

dawnslusher@forwardnetworks.com

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