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WKN: A1CYXR | ISIN: US8918261095 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Phoenix Tower International Signs New $6.5 Billion Multi-Jurisdiction Financing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International ("PTI"), a leading global wireless communications infrastructure provider, announced today that it has signed a new $6.5 billion multi-jurisdiction financing to consolidate its existing loans and provide substantial additional capacity to support further growth across both existing and new markets globally.

The transaction comprises $5.365 billion equivalent term loan facilities, $635 million equivalent delayed draw term loan facilities and a $500 million revolving credit facility, and spans all of PTI's 23 jurisdictions across Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States. Proceeds from the facilities will be used to: (i) repay existing indebtedness, including related fees and expenses; (ii) fund capital expenditure requirements and acquisitions; and (iii) fund working capital requirements. The transaction is targeted to close by the end of September.

"This multi-jurisdiction transaction gives PTI the capital structure and flexibility to continue investing in infrastructure that connects communities worldwide. The strong lender appetite reflects the discipline and vision that have driven our growth for over a decade, as we have expanded our wireless infrastructure platform and delivered value-added solutions to our customers. We believe that the existing network architecture will face significant strain in the coming years from AI traffic and continued growth in data consumption. This financing positions us to continue delivering for our customers globally, helping them achieve their goals in partnership with PTI," said Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of PTI.

"We are very pleased to have signed this $6.5 billion financing - the largest of its kind for a privately held tower company in our industry. The transaction reflects the confidence our lending partners have in PTI and the strength of our team's execution across 23 jurisdictions. It will enable us to simplify our capital structure, reduce borrowing costs, and access incremental capital to support future growth. We're pleased to partner with such a strong lender group as we continue to expand our global platform," said Michael Bremer, Chief Financial Officer of PTI.

About Phoenix Tower International

Phoenix Tower International (PTI) is an independent, globally active tower company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida (USA). The company owns and operates more than 33,000 mobile network sites across 23 countries and, as a neutral host infrastructure provider, offers open access to all mobile network operators.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-tower-international-signs-new-6-5-billion-multi-jurisdiction-financing-302864678.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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