EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO and ICE Agree to Collaborate on Infrastructure for Public Tokenized Securities Markets, Including Licensing tZERO's Blockchain Patent Portfolio



31.08.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NEW YORK, NY - August 31, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO"), a leader in blockchain-powered financial infrastructure, and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced a set of agreements to support tokenized securities markets. The firms agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") regarding tZERO's role as a premier design partner in developing digital transfer agent and broker-dealer infrastructure intended to support on-chain settlement of tokenized securities transactions on ICE's upcoming NYSE-affiliated tokenized securities platform (the Digital Trading Platform). ICE has also agreed to make an investment in tZERO's latest financing round and, in connection with the financing, will receive a license to tZERO's blockchain patent portfolio for use in the Digital Trading Platform and other potential use cases. tZERO's blockchain patent portfolio encompasses 23 patent families and 103 patents, that underpin key elements of the security token lifecycle, including compliance-aware transfer logic, upgradeable smart-contract frameworks, scalable corporate-action handling and broker-dealer-level identity interoperability. "tZERO's experience in regulated on-chain infrastructure makes them a valuable partner as we expand our upcoming digital transfer agent program in support of tokenized securities trading and settlement," said Michael Blaugrund, VP, Strategic Initiatives, ICE. Under the MOU, ICE plans to consult with tZERO to establish standards applicable to digital transfer agents, tokenization agents and/or broker-dealer subscribers for transactions occurring on the Digital Trading Platform. Subject to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory, technology, and operational requirements, tZERO is expected to be designated as an approved digital transfer agent and subscriber to the Digital Trading Platform. "We are thrilled to be partnering with ICE for the NYSE-affiliated digital transfer agent program," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "We have spent years building an end-to-end regulated platform for tokenized securities and related IP. Partnering with ICE to expand our breadth and reach to public equities is a natural step forward for our infrastructure-as-a-service offering and more broadly for tokenized markets. We are grateful to ICE, thank them for their support and look forward to deepening the relationship." The parties will also evaluate potential use of tZERO tokenized assets for collateral management purposes at ICE's clearing houses and other affiliates. MEDIA CONTACTS tZERO Media Contacts:

Julie Ros, SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com

+1 (646) 468-6550 KCSA Strategic Communications:

tzero@kcsa.com ICE Media Contact:

Damon Leavell

damon.leavell@ice.com

media@ice.com

+1 (212) 323-8587 ICE Investor Relations Contact:

Steve Eagerton

steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com

+1 (904) 854-3683 About Intercontinental Exchange Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity. Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)." Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026. About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Transfer Services, LLC tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the SEC. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on the SEC's Edgar: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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