Tealium Inc.: Tealium expands agentic capabilities to bring governed customer context to any AI platform

Tealium introduces Configuration MCP, a natural-language interface in Tealium Studio, and a suite of Platform APIs through its Developer Portal

San Diego, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the leading customer data orchestration platform, today announced new agentic platform capabilities, including an enhanced user experience with Tealium Studio, the Tealium Configuration MCP , and the Developer Portal with a full set of Platform APIs. This expansion enables teams new ways to build, contextualize, and act on customer data while enforcing strict governance and consent.

Tealium already enables AI agents to access trusted customer context through MCP via its Context API . The new Configuration MCP takes this a step further, enabling agents not only to use Tealium data, but also to build and modify configurations within the platform. This enables enterprises to use any preferred AI tool: Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or any MCP-compatible system.

The expansion also includes Tealium Studio , a natural language interface. Tealium Studio can quickly explain a data flow, visualize an audience, recommend a next step, or configure a setting.

Now available through the Developer Portal , Tealium's new Platform APIs include built-in authentication, security, documentation, and enterprise-grade governance, enabling teams to connect Tealium with existing systems without building custom scaffolding.

"Companies aren't going to standardize on one AI assistant for every application," said Mike Anderson, CTO and Co-Founder of Tealium. "Some teams want to work inside Tealium. Others want their own AI to run it for them, without ever opening our UI. We already let teams invoke their own models straight from the platform. Now we're giving them the last piece: a recommendation, and a single click to act on it."

Tealium gives enterprise teams multiple ways to configure and activate consented, real-time customer context using the tools and workflows they prefer. Across each of these advancements, the foundation remains the same: governed customer data and human review before any changes are published.

New ways to work with Tealium:

Tealium Configuration MCP: Gives MCP-compatible agents a governed way to create and modify Tealium configurations, including audiences, attributes, enrichments, and activation workflows. Changes remain in draft until reviewed and approved.

Gives MCP-compatible agents a governed way to create and modify Tealium configurations, including audiences, attributes, enrichments, and activation workflows. Changes remain in draft until reviewed and approved. Tealium Studio: Provides a native natural-language experience for teams that prefer to work directly within Tealium, helping users understand configuration, trace data flows, and move from business intent to proposed configuration with a final review and approval before anything is published.

Provides a native natural-language experience for teams that prefer to work directly within Tealium, helping users understand configuration, trace data flows, and move from business intent to proposed configuration with a final review and approval before anything is published. Tealium Platform APIs and Developer Portal: Developers and automated pipelines can create versioned, validated, and reversible workflows through a self-service Developer Portal. Draft, validation, and rollback capabilities, combined with account- and profile-level access controls, provide a single governed surface for operating Tealium from code.

Developers and automated pipelines can create versioned, validated, and reversible workflows through a self-service Developer Portal. Draft, validation, and rollback capabilities, combined with account- and profile-level access controls, provide a single governed surface for operating Tealium from code. AI Recommended Audiences Enhancements: Analyzes the customer data already unified in Tealium to surface high-value audience segments automatically, complete with conditions, estimated size, and next best actions, ready to activate immediately. No new data sources, no data science team, no SQL required.

Contact a Tealium representative for more details, or book a demo .

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About Tealium

Tealium delivers trusted data for AI at enterprise scale through its leading customer data orchestration platform. As the foundational data layer, Tealium powers a hybrid customer data platform (CDP) designed for composable architectures and real-time activation, including real-time data collection, a customer context API, custom enrichment and orchestration, and warehouse-native cloud activation. Its integration ecosystem connects with leading data clouds and technology providers, with more than 1,300 pre-built integrations and a growing AI Partner Ecosystem. By delivering real-time, contextual, enriched, and consented data, Tealium helps enterprises accelerate AI performance, improve operational efficiency, and power customer experiences in the moments that matter. More than 850 global businesses trust Tealium. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .







Natalie Passarelli Tealium Inc. natalie.passarelli@tealium.com