RAEK Invests in Silicon Prairie Holdings, Deepening Long-Standing Technology Partnership

RAEK technology is deployed across Silicon Prairie's funding platform ecosystem and serves as a critical intelligence layer within CrowdBuilder.Works

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced that it has committed capital to Silicon Prairie Holdings, Inc. through the company's Regulation Crowdfunding offering.

The investment builds on a long-standing technology and commercial relationship between the companies and reflects RAEK's confidence in Silicon Prairie's team, technology, and vision for modernizing private capital formation.

Silicon Prairie has developed an integrated capital technology ecosystem spanning online capital formation, broker-dealer services, transfer agency services, private-market execution, investor administration, and proprietary financial technology. RAEK's first-party data technology is deployed across Silicon Prairie's funding platform ecosystem, including as a critical component of its CrowdBuilder. Works system.

"Silicon Prairie is not a company we came to know through an investment presentation. It is a long-time partner whose team, technology, and execution we know firsthand," said Cory Crapes, CEO and Co-Founder of RAEK. "We have seen the value Silicon Prairie delivers to companies raising capital, and we have seen how RAEK's technology strengthens that process. We are proud to invest in Silicon Prairie and become part of the community supporting its next stage of growth."

Through the integration, Silicon Prairie's issuer clients benefit from RAEK's ability to capture and organize first-party digital engagement signals generated throughout a fundraising campaign. The technology helps issuers better understand how prospective investors discover and engage with their campaigns and which marketing channels are contributing to actual investment activity.

That level of visibility addresses a persistent challenge in online capital formation. Traditional marketing platforms can measure impressions, clicks, website visits, and form submissions, but those signals do not always show which activities ultimately produce investment commitments. By connecting digital engagement with downstream investment activity, Silicon Prairie can provide its clients with a more complete view of campaign performance.

"RAEK is deployed across our entire funding platform ecosystem and is a critical component of our CrowdBuilder. Works system," said David V. Duccini, Founder and CEO of Silicon Prairie Holdings, Inc. "Every one of our issuer clients can get benefits from our integration with RAEK, which provides deep insight into their marketing efforts and helps deliver the critical data needed to calibrate return on advertising spend."

Duccini added, "This is something issuers are not going to find anywhere else in the market. By connecting visitor activity with actual investment activity, we can show clients which marketing channels are producing results with a level of attribution their marketing providers often cannot deliver."

The relationship reflects a shared belief that growing companies should maintain more direct control over the infrastructure supporting their most important stakeholder relationships.

Silicon Prairie helps businesses take greater control of how they access capital, manage investors, and navigate the private-capital lifecycle. RAEK helps businesses take greater control of the data and intelligence generated through those relationships. Together, the companies are helping businesses build more direct, measurable, and durable connections with their customers, investors, and communities.

The Silicon Prairie deployment also demonstrates RAEK's platform-distribution model. Rather than operating only as a standalone solution for individual companies, RAEK can be embedded into a partner's technology ecosystem and extended across that partner's client base.

In Silicon Prairie's case, one platform-level integration allows issuer clients throughout its ecosystem to benefit from RAEK's data and attribution capabilities. This approach gives platform partners differentiated technology while allowing RAEK to expand through established commercial relationships and existing customer networks.

"Capital formation is ultimately built on relationships, and those relationships generate valuable data at every stage," Crapes said. "Businesses should be able to understand that data, learn from it, and use it to make better decisions. Silicon Prairie understands the capital side of that equation, and RAEK provides the data ownership and intelligence layer underneath it."

RAEK expects the relationship with Silicon Prairie to continue developing as both companies explore additional ways to help private businesses build, understand, and activate their stakeholder communities.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Through RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI, the company provides identity, activation, private-AI, and data infrastructure designed to help businesses capture, resolve, protect, and activate the data they own.

RAEK helps organizations turn fragmented digital activity and customer signals into controlled, actionable intelligence that can support marketing, attribution, automation, analytics, and private AI systems. RAEK is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Own the data. Use the data. Protect the data.

About Silicon Prairie Holdings, Inc.

Silicon Prairie Holdings, Inc. is a capital technology company building integrated infrastructure for the private-capital lifecycle. Through its affiliated businesses and proprietary technology, Silicon Prairie provides capabilities spanning online capital formation, broker-dealer services, transfer agency services, private-market execution, investor administration, and financial technology.

Silicon Prairie's technology ecosystem is designed to help growing businesses raise capital, manage investor relationships, and build more efficient connections between companies and their stakeholders.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation by RAEK concerning Silicon Prairie Holdings, Inc. or any securities offering.

Any offer or sale of securities by Silicon Prairie Holdings, Inc. is made solely through the authorized intermediary and pursuant to the official offering materials made available through that intermediary. Investments in private securities involve substantial risks, including illiquidity and the possible loss of the entire investment.

Media Contact

RAEK

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-invests-in-silicon-prairie-holdings-deepening-long-standing-1213819