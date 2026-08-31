Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, today announced that a large U.S. enterprise with research spanning multiple business units has achieved more than $1 million in estimated time savings by using Mindbreeze InSpire to improve research discovery and data mining across the enterprise.

The organization manages years of market studies, customer insights, competitive intelligence, product research, and innovation findings across multiple business units. Although employees often knew relevant research existed, they struggled to locate the right file, identify who led the work, or determine whether the information was still current.

AI-Powered Research Discovery

The organization implemented Mindbreeze InSpire to create a central research discovery experience for authorized users. The solution indexes relevant SharePoint folders and combines intelligent search, filtering, relevancy tuning, and AI-powered summaries to deliver information aligned with employees' questions.

Mindbreeze InSpire supports long, visual, and unstructured content, including presentations, documents, spreadsheets, PDFs, images, research reports, and whiteboarding outputs. AI-powered summaries help users assess large documents without manually reviewing multiple files.

Measurable Business Impact

Following the broader rollout and introduction of AI-powered summaries, users reported saving approximately 30 to 45 minutes per search. By year-end 2025, around 600 users had accessed the solution, and more than 8,000 hours of data-mining time had been saved. This resulted in more than $1 million in estimated time savings from research discovery and data mining.

As relevancy improved, employees needed fewer searches, while the value of each search increased. The solution also helped reuse institutional knowledge, reduce duplicate research, protect previous investments, and support confident decisions.

"Enterprises have already invested heavily in research, but much of its value remains inaccessible because employees cannot find it at the moment a decision is made," said Daniel Fallmann, CEO and founder of Mindbreeze. "These results show the measurable impact of making institutional knowledge easier to discover, evaluate, and reuse. Organizations can move faster while protecting the value of research they have already funded."

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leader in enterprise AI and knowledge management, helping global organizations make sense of complex information landscapes. By combining a deep understanding of enterprise data, security, and business processes, Mindbreeze enables companies to turn knowledge into a strategic asset that drives better decisions, stronger experiences, and sustainable operational impact.

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Media Contact:

Mindbreeze

Britney Chandler

+312 300 6745

pr@mindbreeze.com