New York Stock Exchange Joins Japan Go IPO Summit 2026 as Registration Enters Its Final Weeks

NYSE's Carol Hou and Senior Officials from Japan's METI and JETRO Join as Panel Speakers Alongside the Founders of Japan's Deep-Tech Champions

Invitation-Only Summit Approaches Capacity: Executives and Investors Urged to Request Registration Now for September 16 in Tokyo

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / With less than a month until the second annual Japan Go IPO Summit , the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has joined the event's speaker faculty, adding the world's largest exchange to a program built around the founders and investors driving Japan's next generation of global champions. The Summit takes place on September 16, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt, Tokyo, hosted by MarcumAsia and organized by AUM Advisors . With attendance limited and the date fast approaching, prospective delegates are encouraged to request registration now.

The NYSE will be represented by Carol Hou, Co-Head of Asia Pacific (ex-China) Capital Markets, who guides APAC companies and their shareholders through the NYSE listing process and brings equity capital markets experience from Morgan Stanley and Mizuho Securities. Her participation reflects the intensifying competition among U.S. exchanges to attract Japan's most ambitious private companies as they weigh where and how to go public.

The Japanese government will also take an active role in this year's program. In a keynote fireside chat on Japan's vision for global innovation companies, Hiroshi Ishikawa, Director of the Innovation and Startup Promotion Division at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and Noriya Tarutani, Head of JETRO Startups and Deputy Director General of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), will discuss how national policy is helping build the next generation of globally competitive Japanese companies.

Newly Announced Speakers

Joining the New York Stock Exchange and the Japanese government on the 2026 program are some of the founders and operators building the deep-technology companies at the center of Japan's national growth agenda:

Carol Hou , Co-Head of Asia Pacific (ex-China) Capital Markets, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Hiroshi Ishikawa , Director, Innovation and Startup Promotion Division, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

Noriya Tarutani , Head of JETRO Startups and Deputy Director General, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Dr. Tadahisa "Hardy" Kagimoto , Founder, Chairman and CEO, Healios K.K.; Founder and Chairman, Power X

Takashi Imai , Executive Director, Plasma Heating Group, Group-CEO, Kyoto Fusioneering

Issei Takino , CEO, Mujin, Inc.

Shinya Shimizu , Founder & CEO, Elephantech Inc.

Yuji Mori , Director and CFO, SmartHR, Inc.

Takahiko Onozuka , Chairman and CEO, TOYO Co., Ltd.

Takuma Segawa , CFO, Micware Co., Ltd.

Reika Matsuda, Co-Founder, Shiza Ventures

The speaker lineup also features some senior leaders from the investment banks, law firms, and advisory firms guiding Japanese companies to the U.S. markets:

Richard Anslow , Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Laura Anthony , Founding Partner, and Craig Linder , Partner, Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Takuro Awazu , Partner, City-Yuwa Partners

Elizabeth Fei Chen , Partner, Pryor Cashman LLP

David E. Danovitch , Partner, Sullivan & Worcester LLP

Raffaele Gambardella , Chief Operating Officer and Chief Risk Officer, A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners

Edric Yi Guo , CEO and Head of Investment Banking, Univest Securities, LLC

Stephanie Hu , Co-Head of Investment Banking, D. Boral Capital

Alex Jin , Head of Asia Investment Banking, Maxim Group

Hirohisa Kato , Partner, MarcumAsia CPAs LLP

Daniel Mamadou , Chairman, Welsbach Corporate Solutions

Akira Nozaki , Partner, SprAut Accounting Corporation

John A. Stapleton , Partner, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Robert Stephenson , Managing Director, Roth Capital Partners

Gen Takahashi , Vice President, Cohen & Company Capital Markets

Hidehiro Tanaka , President, BNY Mellon Securities Japan

Louis Taubman , Partner, Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC

Susan Woo , Partner, Beyond Century Consulting

Er (Arila) Zhou, Partner, Robinson+Cole LLP

With the New York Stock Exchange's participation, alongside the founders building Japan's most ambitious companies, participants can expect an in-depth conversation around Japanese companies seeking listings in the U.S., and which path best serves their global ambitions. With the program set and seats filling quickly, qualified executives and investors should request registration soon. The speaker list above is not exhaustive, for the full speaker list and more panel information please visit https://japangoipo.com/ .

To request registration to this invitation-only event, please visit https://events.marcumasia.com/view.php?id=30 .

Who Should Attend?

The Summit is designed for the senior management teams and board members of innovative companies seeking to raise growth capital and build global brands, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms evaluating exit and growth-financing strategies for their portfolio companies. Building on last year's inaugural event, which drew more than 500 attendees, the 2026 Summit again convenes experienced issuers, global investors, and the advisors who guide companies through every stage of the path to public.

Host

MarcumAsia is an independent public accounting firm focusing on cross-border services for public and private companies, and is one of the leading providers of audit and assurance services to Asian companies listed on the U.S. stock markets, with offices in major cities across Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Tokyo.

Organizer

The Summit is organized by AUM Advisors, a senior advisory firm for international issuers and complex U.S. capital markets situations. Drawing on 25 years of cross-border equity experience and more than 100 IPOs, SPAC IPOs, and de-SPACs, AUM Advisors works at the CEO's right hand across the full lifecycle, from pre-listing strategy and banker selection through building a durable U.S. shareholder base. Its native-language senior advisors support clients in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Malay.

Media contact:

Crocker Coulson, CEO,

AUM Advisors

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185 office | +1 (323) 270-8886 cell

SOURCE: Japan Go IPO Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-york-stock-exchange-joins-japan-go-ipo-summit-2026-as-registration-enters-1214665