Discovery Education Launches Conversational AI in Google Classroom Add-On, Connecting Teachers to Trusted K-12 Content

Educators can confidently access vetted, standards-aligned Discovery Education resources directly inside their Google Classroom lesson planning workflow with a single AI prompt

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Discovery Education today announced a new teacher-facing AI-powered chat interface using Gemini models in the Discovery Education Google Classroom add-on. Built for educators, the enhancement delivers trusted, district-licensed Discovery Education teaching and learning resources right within Classroom. With a single plain-language prompt, teachers can describe what they need for lesson planning, instruction, and differentiation, and instantly retrieve high-quality, standards-aligned Discovery Education resources directly within their natural workflows. The new feature will be available to select K-12 districts through an Early Feedback Program this fall.

Trusted Content Where Teachers Already Work

Teachers who use AI save an average of 5.9 hours per week according to research by Gallup and Walton Family Foundation. While AI provides a powerful starting point for instruction and lesson planning, educators also need the certainty of resources with a strong pedagogical foundation and strict standards-alignment. These enhancements to the Discovery Education Google Classroom add-on close that gap by pairing the speed of AI with the instructional quality, trusted content, and educator-centered resources needed to give educators confidence in AI workflows.

"Teachers shouldn't have to choose between the support and speed that AI offers and the quality their students deserve," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Education. "The new AI interface within the Discovery Education add-on addresses that need by bringing trusted content into teachers' natural workflow, all grounded in more than 20 years of teaching and learning excellence."

Built with Educators

Discovery Education's approach to designing and delivering the integration reflects an important principle embedded in the Discovery Education Connected Ecosystem: capabilities designed for classrooms should be built with the educators who work in them. The Early Feedback Program will solicit feedback to reflect how teachers actually plan and differentiate, ensuring the integration earns its place in the daily flow of education before it reaches every classroom. Participating districts include Elko County School District in Elko, Nevada.

"At Elko County School District, we are committed to preparing students for the future through teaching and learning excellence," said Sarah Jolley, Technology Coordinator & Digital Coach at Elko County School District. "We are excited to partner with Discovery Education to help shape how trusted, standards-aligned resources are leveraged in Google Classroom and support AI-enabled instruction. By bringing high-quality content into the tools teachers already use, we hope to reduce complexity, personalize learning, and empower educators to spend more time creating meaningful experiences for students."

Blending Pedagogy with Technology, Directly in the AI Conversation

With the new AI features within the Discovery Education Google Classroom add-on, a teacher planning a lesson can describe needs such as topic and grade level to receive vetted Discovery Education resources from their district's license. With the conversational interface, educators can continue the chat to fit results to their curricular scope and sequence and instructional block, refining by reading level, specific standards, or available time. Teachers can also request differentiated plans and ready-to-use resources to meet students where they are. The Discovery Education resources that will be available through this interface include:

Experience (K-12): Award-winning instructional resource with rigorous cross-curricular content, engaging and standards-aligned lessons, practical professional learning supports and teaching tools. Customizable to align with classroom needs including curriculum and grade level.

Social Studies Essentials (K-5): Flexible, ready-to-teach lessons that combine inquiry-based learning with immersive multimedia and hands-on activities, making social studies engaging and relevant. Built on the C3 Framework and designed for ease of use.

Science Techbook (K-12): Science curriculum that delivers phenomena-driven science instruction to deepen learning through hands-on activities and real-world inquiry. Strengthens foundational literacy and math skills and saves teachers time with ready-to-teach, editable digital lessons and print.

Social Studies Techbook (6-8): A comprehensive, standards-aligned curriculum designed to enhance literacy and critical thinking skills through an inquiry-based approach. Units incorporate real-world examples and multimedia instructional content to facilitate learning.

The Discovery Education add-on in Google Classroom helps districts maximize their investment in high-quality instructional materials from Discovery Education, ensuring licensed resources reach teachers at the moment of planning. Teachers can trust that AI-sourced results respect existing content governance settings at the district level. Additionally, Discovery Education upholds a commitment to innovation built with security, compliance, and content guardrails in mind. Discovery Education is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and adheres to COPPA, FERPA, and applicable state-level privacy laws so districts can deploy with confidence.

To learn more about Discovery Education's AI-enhanced teaching and learning solutions, visit https://www.discoveryeducation.com/solutions/ai-learning/.

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About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.DiscoveryEducation.com.

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Discovery Education

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SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/discovery-education-launches-conversational-ai-in-google-classroom-add-on-connecting-teac-1214668