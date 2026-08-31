HUMAIN and MinIO Announce Strategic Partnership to Build AI Data Fabric

Strategic collaboration announced at LEAP 2026 expected to accelerate the adoption of HUMAIN AI in Saudi Arabia and around the world

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced a strategic partnership with MinIO, the data and memory foundation for AI. Together, HUMAIN and MinIO intend to build the world's most advanced AI-native platform, enabling enterprises to unlock the full value of their data in the age of autonomous AI agents.

HUMAIN and MinIO are establishing a strategic engineering and go-to-market partnership. As part of today's agreement, MinIO is now HUMAIN's data and memory foundation partner, beginning with HUMAIN Fabric, HUMAIN Brain, and HUMAIN One, the models and products layer within the HUMAIN AI Stack.

The HUMAIN and MinIO partnership rests on a shared conviction: The future of AI will not be defined by individual models or isolated applications, but by integrated platforms that unify infrastructure, compute, data, memory, models, agents, and intelligent applications into a single operating ecosystem. The companies are partnering to build that ecosystem together, from the data and memory foundation up through the agents and intelligent applications that act on it.

Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN, said:

"AI is only as powerful as the data foundation behind it. As organizations move from experimentation to production-scale AI, they need platforms that can securely manage, govern, and deliver data at unprecedented scale and performance. Our partnership with MinIO strengthens HUMAIN with world-class AI-native data infrastructure while accelerating our vision of building an AI platform that enables enterprises, governments, and developers to deploy intelligent systems with confidence. Together, we are creating the data foundation that will power the next generation of AI."

Anand Babu (AB) Periasamy, Co-Founder and CEO of MinIO, said:

"We are at the beginning of a new era in AI, one defined not by individual models but by the platforms that put intelligence to work at scale. MinIO and HUMAIN are co-developing HUMAIN Fabric as that platform: unified, AI-native, and purpose-built for a new class of agentic data engineering. By harnessing AI's ability to write code and reason over data, HUMAIN Fabric will help enterprises across the Kingdom and beyond solve problems that were previously out of reach. This is a partnership we are truly excited to be part of."

HUMAIN and MinIO Strategic Partnership: The partnership combines HUMAIN's vision for sovereign, AI-native data infrastructure with MinIO's expertise in AI-native data infrastructure, high-performance object storage, and persistent memory to create a unified foundation for modern AI workloads.

Together, HUMAIN and MinIO will co-develop advanced capabilities that enable enterprises and public-sector organizations to build and operate AI systems.

The collaboration is centered on key priorities:

Strategic engineering collaboration to co-develop next-generation AI-native platform capabilities for HUMAIN.

Joint R&D and co-development starting with HUMAIN Fabric, HUMAIN's AI-native unified data platform designed to power enterprise and sovereign, and the strategic foundation for HUMAIN ONE, HUMAIN OS, HUMAIN Brain, and HUMAIN Create.

Global go-to-market collaboration focused on supporting secure, scalable AI deployments in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

As part of the collaboration, MinIO and HUMAIN are co-developing HUMAIN Fabric, with MinIO leading the platform's architecture, design, and development.

HUMAIN Fabric is an AI-native data platform that enterprises and public-sector organizations can deploy to power enterprise and sovereign AI initiatives. It also serves as the data and memory foundation of the HUMAIN AI Stack, underpinning products including HUMAIN ONE, HUMAIN Brain, HUMAIN Create, and future AI services.

The partnership will begin with deployments in Saudi Arabia before expanding alongside HUMAIN's international growth strategy, supporting organizations that need secure, scalable, production-ready AI infrastructure.

The partnership brings together HUMAIN and MinIO's commitment to advance AI-native infrastructure for organizations in Saudi Arabia and around the world through collaboration, future technology innovation, joint engineering initiatives, and new AI-native capabilities that support customers' evolving needs worldwide.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN and MinIO undertake no obligation to update these statements.

About MinIO

MinIO is the data and memory foundation for enterprise AI. AIStor and MemKV unify every layer of the data stack, from agentic AI and inference context memory to tables and objects across core, edge, and cloud. Each layer is built for the speed, scale, and economics that AI and analytics demand. Trusted by 77% of the Fortune 500, MinIO is redefining how AI factories, intelligent applications, and autonomous agents secure, persist, and unlock the full value of their data. MinIO is backed by AME Cloud Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and other leading investors.

Media Inquiries:

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit humain.com

For further details about MinIO, please visit min.io

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